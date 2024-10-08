The Seasoning You're Overlooking For The Absolute Best Fried Rice
A perfect serving of fried rice is like a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow — whenever you chase it, the goalposts keep moving. You might be overlooking the tastiest solution: ramen packet seasoning. This premade concoction typically contains soy, onion, garlic powder, and the basics like salt and sugar. Occasionally, you'll find extra additions like beef or pork extracts for a deeper flavor and meatier taste. And heat lovers may scan potential packets for signs of added chili powder, sauce, or flakes.
The beauty of this hack is how simple it is; instant ramen packets really can create an upgraded fried rice recipe. It's a cheap choice and saves time and thought during the seasoning stage. It's great if you have an empty cupboard, too, drastically reducing the ingredients you need. You can use Japanese or Korean ramen for this secret method. It depends on your taste preferences, as the most common difference is that Korean ramen is spicier, often with a kimchi base, while Japanese tends to include meat flavors. Just pick up your go-to instant packet.
How to add ramen seasoning to your next fried rice
If your ramen of choice is Cup Noodles, all you need is one seasoning serving and an egg. The process is easy: Add the content of the packets to pre-boiled rice before pouring the mixture into a hot pan for frying. It's up to you whether you'd like to premix cracked eggs in with the seasoning, creating a flavorsome coating, or scramble it separately for larger pieces. Scallions, onions, and sesame oil are other easy and tasty additions.
Waste not want not either; you can seamlessly blend the dry noodles into your finished rice by smashing them up beforehand. The simplest way to do so is to decant them into a plastic bag or bowl first before crushing them up with something sturdy like a rolling pin. (Incidentally, there are a whole range of creative ways to use a rolling pin). By lightly frying the noodle pieces until toasted, you create a crunchy topping to add later down the line for a finishing touch that makes all the difference. Don't overlook other unique ingredients you should add to fried rice as well, such as lime zest, sesame seeds, or miso.