A perfect serving of fried rice is like a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow — whenever you chase it, the goalposts keep moving. You might be overlooking the tastiest solution: ramen packet seasoning. This premade concoction typically contains soy, onion, garlic powder, and the basics like salt and sugar. Occasionally, you'll find extra additions like beef or pork extracts for a deeper flavor and meatier taste. And heat lovers may scan potential packets for signs of added chili powder, sauce, or flakes.

The beauty of this hack is how simple it is; instant ramen packets really can create an upgraded fried rice recipe. It's a cheap choice and saves time and thought during the seasoning stage. It's great if you have an empty cupboard, too, drastically reducing the ingredients you need. You can use Japanese or Korean ramen for this secret method. It depends on your taste preferences, as the most common difference is that Korean ramen is spicier, often with a kimchi base, while Japanese tends to include meat flavors. Just pick up your go-to instant packet.