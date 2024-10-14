16 Rare Hot Sauces To Add To Your Spicy Bucket List

With the vast quantity of hot sauces available in stores and online today, the average Joe looking to spice up their hot sauce collection faces a dizzying paradox of choice. You've got the old standbys, of course — your Tabasco, your Frank's, your Cholula. You've got the local or regional hot sauce from purveyors in your area, typically found at farmer's markets, gift shops, and local supermarkets. You've got celebrity-endorsed hot sauces peddled by stars like "Hot Ones'" Sean Evans and beloved Food Network icon Alton Brown.

But what if you're looking for something truly unique? Something none of your capsaicin-crazed comrades will have lurking in the back of their collections? You've come to the right place. There are thousands of rare bottles out there just waiting to be discovered, from limited edition runs to small-batch, hard-to-track-down, and unusual must-try hot sauces. From bottles mild enough to be tolerated by the "black pepper is too spicy" crowd to sauces so hot you may regret ingesting them; from basic ingredients to wacky-yet-extraordinary flavors, here are 16 rare hot sauces sure to rock your world.