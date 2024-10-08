Bobby Flay's Go-To Method For Fresh Pasta Dough On A Time Crunch

This year marks the 35th season of the show "Beat Bobby Flay," and if you're a fan of said show, you'll know that celebrity chef Bobby Flay is always on a time crunch on air. Even when he's making fresh pasta dough, it's all about speed and efficiency. We can actually make good use of Flay's go-to method to make fresh pasta dough at home in a jiffy, and this method involves using the food processor.

You heard us right — you're going to mix up a great quick-and-easy pasta dough using your food processor in no time. A blender or mixer works too, as long as the blades are sharp and sturdy. Not only will you save time (at least 10 to 15 minutes when you hand-knead the dough), it will also prevents your hands and nails from getting all sticky and doughy.

To get started, use your go-to homemade pasta dough recipe and dump all of the ingredients into the bowl of your food processor. Blend the ingredients until a ball of dough forms. Remove the dough from the food processor and give it a good knead for under a minute on a lightly floured work surface. Then, allow the dough to rest while covered. After a resting period of 15 to 30 minutes, the dough will be ready to be made into fresh pasta.