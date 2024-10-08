Make Boxed Mac And Cheese Even Creamier With A Salad Dressing Upgrade

If you've tried adding spoonfuls of ranch seasoning powder to your mac and cheese, you know about the extra flavor that the blend can bring to a basic dish. But it isn't only the powdery seasoning that can quickly amp up the drool-inducing factor of this comforting meal. Combining tangy ranch salad dressing directly into cheesy, creamy mixtures delivers a flavorful, gooey creaminess that can gussy up even simple mac and cheese recipes.

With the zippy flavor of ranch comfortably stirred into the sauce you use to coat cooked noodles, you can focus on developing layers of flavor with different cheeses like Colby, Monterey Jack, and parmesan that are stirred with milk or cream. Turn up the intensity of ranch even louder by adding garlic salt or lemon-pepper seasoning, then pack an added dimension of texture with crunchy onions or crushed saltines as a finishing touch. You'll have to demonstrate some serious willpower to put utensils back down once you dig into this beauty of a dish.