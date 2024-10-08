If You're Bored Of Fried Ravioli, Here's The Pasta Shape You Should Try Instead

In the appetizer world, fried ravioli is (dare we say) a next-level delicacy. While there are (at least) 12 different ways to cook with ravioli, frying up your pasta creates a crunchy, cheesy, satisfying snack that rivals mozzarella sticks. But all good things can end up feeling mundane if you make them too many times. So, if you're bored of fried ravioli but looking for another appetizer with similar qualities, try fried manicotti instead.

Even if you've never heard of classic manicotti before, you've probably seen it. These huge pasta tubes are typically stuffed with a cheesy filling, surrounded by tomato sauce, and baked to make a dish somewhat similar to a meatless baked ziti — but they don't have to be cooked this way. Instead, you can fill them with a similar cheesy mixture, then bread the outsides and fry them. You'll end up with something similar to fried mozzarella sticks, but with that extra layer of pasta between your breading and the gooey insides. Because these tubes are so large, you'll have more room to stuff them with a variety of tasty ingredients, instead of just frying up a plain old cheese stick.