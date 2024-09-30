The Easiest Way To Cook Ravioli For A Quick, Satisfying Snack

When you're trying not to eat a full meal before dinner but still need to stave off hunger, a bag of chips simply won't do. Pasta may seem like it's not a snack food, but it can make a satisfying and deliciously hearty one, especially when it's crispy. For a filling snack that's short on time, try pan-frying ravioli.

The snack friendliness of ravioli has been evidenced by toasted ravioli. Just think of the pan-fried version as toasted ravioli's quicker, yet just as delectable, sibling. You can make as little or as much as you want, and there's no need to spend time breading the noodles or waiting for the vat of oil to reach a suitable temperature. All you need to do is grease down a skillet (or not if you're using nonstick cookware), let it heat up, then toss a few ravioli in the pan until they're crispy and golden brown. It's a delicious and different way to cook with ravioli, and it only takes a few minutes.

You can use either fresh or frozen ravioli, but you will have to thaw the latter before cooking. Just use a colander to run it under cold water, and then dry it with a paper towel. The pasta goes into the pan once it's hot. Flip the ravioli occasionally, allowing them to get golden brown. If you want them to be extra crispy, let them sit in the pan undisturbed, only flipping when the bottom side is to your liking.