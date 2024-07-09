12 Different Ways To Cook With Ravioli

Pasta is a food that many home cooks can't live without. There are countless ways to prepare it, and it comes together so quickly. If you've only got 15 minutes to make dinner, pasta is the solution. If you have to feed many mouths, it's a tasty and affordable way to do so. And ravioli is a type of pasta that hasn't always received the praise it deserves as a tasty little dumpling with numerous filling possibilities.

Perhaps this is because making ravioli requires the extra step of filling and sealing the pasta, which many home cooks may find intimidating. Luckily, in recent years high-quality pre-made ravioli has become widely available at grocery stores, whether frozen or fresh. The best part about ravioli is how quickly this dish cooks, usually within only a few minutes. Additionally, you can find a good amount of variety when it comes to ravioli fillings, from meaty to vegan options, with delicious combinations including pumpkin and sage or Pecorino and black pepper. There's no quicker way to have a satisfying and nutritious meal ready in minutes, especially for those days when you don't feel like cooking.

What's more, ravioli can be cooked in different ways to be incorporated into numerous dishes. This filled pasta is truly versatile, and offers you a world of opportunities, depending on your preferences and what you have in your pantry. Here are some different ways to cook with ravioli.