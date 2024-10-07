How To Reheat A Whole Frozen Casserole

Tasty, comforting casseroles are a timeless hero for family meals. A big part of their beauty is they're ideal for making ahead of time and freezing for whenever you need dinner in a pinch. Of course, that key benefit is only valid if you know exactly how to reheat a frozen casserole. After making the casserole itself, reheating is the most important step to get right to ensure food safety as well as optimal flavors and textures.

There are two approaches to reheating a frozen casserole: One is to completely let it thaw before baking, the other is to transfer it right into the oven. The former technique aims to avoid stubborn ice spots in the middle of the casserole. The latter, however, is an even better way to go. When a casserole thaws, the resulting liquid has nowhere to go but down, pooling at the pan's base and creating a mushy bottom. The trick for avoiding that mush while also preventing an uneven bake is to put the frozen casserole directly into the oven and bake it for twice as long as the original recipe required, at the same temperature. Cover it with foil (and removing it for about the last 15 minutes) so it doesn't burn, and make sure the casserole's internal temperature has reached 165 degrees Fahrenheit before taking it out. Always let the reheated casserole sit for about 20 minutes before serving so the ingredients firm up and it's easy to cut.