Never Cook Marinated Meat In Your Cast Iron Skillet. Here's Why

Cast iron cookware is a favorite tool for most chefs for good reason: It provides excellent heat retention along with the non-stick qualities of a well-seasoned pan, and you can't beat that sear. While cast iron is not as high-maintenance as some would have you believe, there are a few non-negotiables to taking care of this type of cookware. For example, marinating meats in your cast iron skillet should be avoided at all costs. We spoke with Michael Lomonaco, chef at Porter House Bar and Grill, to find out more about why you should never cook marinated meat in your cast iron skillet.

According to Chef Lomonaco, "The acidic ingredients react with cast iron and may leave your food with a metallic taste as the acidic ingredients [draw] out the metal and will break down the well-seasoned surface of a cast iron pan." Avoiding cooking acidic foods will not only help preserve the flavors of what you're cooking but will also keep your cast iron skillet seasoned and functional for a long time to come.