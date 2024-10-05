The Canned Chickpea Brand That Isn't Worth Your Money

Chickpeas (also known as garbanzo beans) are one of the most versatile plant-based sources of protein. They are fantastic vehicles of flavor in a multitude of dishes, both hot and cold — from a warming Moroccan stew to a vegan spin on a tuna salad. Chickpeas, like most beans, are sold both dried and canned. The dried version requires soaking the beans (usually overnight) and cooking them for up to two hours. The canned chickpeas, on the other hand, are ready to eat as soon as you drain them out of the can, saving you significant time. With a plethora of grocery store chickpea brands competing for shelf space, Tasting Table tested 12 canned chickpea brands and ranked them worst to best. The lowest ranking on the list? Iberia.

Iberia chickpeas are fairly small, which could be the reason why they came out so dry when our taste tester attempted to roast them. Roasted chickpeas are a delicious crunchy snack, but unfortunately, Iberia's canned chickpeas lacked crispiness. Another issue was the flavor — our tester found the other brands had a noticeably better flavor, while Iberia was too sweet and overall tasted a bit off. There was another area where this brand's canned chickpeas didn't do well: The aquafaba was too thin. Aquafaba is the leftover chickpea water (or the liquid inside the can) that can be whipped to a texture akin to egg whites, making it the main ingredient in vegan meringues.