Here's The Most Tender Cut Of Steak You Can Order At Texas Roadhouse
Hungry diners have plenty to choose from when it comes to picking items off the Texas Roadhouse menu. Not only do Texas Roadhouse locations let you choose your own steak, specify the cut, and instruct the cook exactly how you'd like your chosen meat to be cooked, but you also get your choice of two sides with your selection, like loaded baked potatoes and homemade coleslaw, for example.
While some meat eaters prefer a bit of leathery give when biting into a cut of cooked steak, others appreciate the kind of buttery texture that Texas Roadhouse's Dallas filet offers. The Dallas serves up some of the most tender, lean cuts that can be taken from an animal. Pieces of this meat are located in the hindquarters of a cow, just behind the ribs. It's a prized area for meat eaters, and Texas Roadhouse fires up these servings with deserved reverence, as chefs season the sirloin with brown sugar, salt, and a variety of seasonings like paprika, chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, and turmeric.
A dependable drool-inducing meal
Plates of these juicy pieces of meat are served with a browned exterior and a pink center that gives way with the edge of a knife. Texas Roadhouse employees recommend a medium-cooked finish for perfectly tender orders if you're looking for that melt-in-your-mouth dining experience from your Dallas steak. These tender bits of meat are usually sliced down to 8- and 10-ounce pieces by butchers, and at Texas Roadhouse, orders are separated into 6- and 8-ounce portions. Enjoyed with just-out-of-the-oven dinner rolls made from scratch and your favorite sides, the Dallas makes for a meal that is sure to satisfy ravenous carnivorous eaters.
Sitting down at a table at Texas Roadhouse comes with a slew of perks, including free peanuts, warm bread slathered with cinnamon honey butter, and sides served with each order so you can customize your steak dinner as you please. Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor set out to create a dining establishment that would serve up quality, home-style cooking without putting a massive dent in diners' bank accounts, and though menu prices have risen over the years, it is still possible to dig into a tender plate of meat like the Dallas for around $18.