Here's The Most Tender Cut Of Steak You Can Order At Texas Roadhouse

Hungry diners have plenty to choose from when it comes to picking items off the Texas Roadhouse menu. Not only do Texas Roadhouse locations let you choose your own steak, specify the cut, and instruct the cook exactly how you'd like your chosen meat to be cooked, but you also get your choice of two sides with your selection, like loaded baked potatoes and homemade coleslaw, for example.

While some meat eaters prefer a bit of leathery give when biting into a cut of cooked steak, others appreciate the kind of buttery texture that Texas Roadhouse's Dallas filet offers. The Dallas serves up some of the most tender, lean cuts that can be taken from an animal. Pieces of this meat are located in the hindquarters of a cow, just behind the ribs. It's a prized area for meat eaters, and Texas Roadhouse fires up these servings with deserved reverence, as chefs season the sirloin with brown sugar, salt, and a variety of seasonings like paprika, chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, and turmeric.