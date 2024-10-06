The Total Amount Of Sake Shots You'd Have To Drink To Equal A Beer

About to knock back a shot of sake? You may be wondering just how much alcohol is in that serving. Sake is a rice-based, umami-flavored Japanese beverage that's used for both cooking and sipping. It has an alcohol by volume (ABV) rating of around 13% to 17%. But that doesn't tell you the whole story. To compare, beer can range from 3% to 5% ABV for most commercial brands all the way up to 10% ABV for some craft brews, while a glass of red, white, or rosé wine has an ABV of around 12%. Meanwhile, a shot of spirits (such as vodka, whiskey, or tequila) can have an ABV of as high as 40%.

But to truly understand how much alcohol you're consuming, you also need to pay attention to the amount that's in your glass. We'll spare you the math, but there's another formula that combines the ABV with the size of the drink to calculate the units of alcohol you're consuming. For example, a single shot of spirits is only 1 unit, while a standard glass of wine is 2.1 units, and a 5.2% ABV beer has 3 units. Meanwhile, a 100-milliliter serving of 16% ABV sake has just 1 unit of alcohol. That means you could drink three servings and walk away feeling about the same as if you'd had one medium-ABV beer.