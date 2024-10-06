The Total Amount Of Sake Shots You'd Have To Drink To Equal A Beer
About to knock back a shot of sake? You may be wondering just how much alcohol is in that serving. Sake is a rice-based, umami-flavored Japanese beverage that's used for both cooking and sipping. It has an alcohol by volume (ABV) rating of around 13% to 17%. But that doesn't tell you the whole story. To compare, beer can range from 3% to 5% ABV for most commercial brands all the way up to 10% ABV for some craft brews, while a glass of red, white, or rosé wine has an ABV of around 12%. Meanwhile, a shot of spirits (such as vodka, whiskey, or tequila) can have an ABV of as high as 40%.
But to truly understand how much alcohol you're consuming, you also need to pay attention to the amount that's in your glass. We'll spare you the math, but there's another formula that combines the ABV with the size of the drink to calculate the units of alcohol you're consuming. For example, a single shot of spirits is only 1 unit, while a standard glass of wine is 2.1 units, and a 5.2% ABV beer has 3 units. Meanwhile, a 100-milliliter serving of 16% ABV sake has just 1 unit of alcohol. That means you could drink three servings and walk away feeling about the same as if you'd had one medium-ABV beer.
How to properly savor your sake
Once found only in Japanese restaurants, sake isn't just for sushi anymore — it's catching on all over. However, this ancient drink is steeped in tradition. So, no matter where you enjoy it, there are a few ways to respect its history and culture while consuming it. First, allow the person you're drinking with to pour your sake, and do the same for them. This celebrates the idea of hospitality and turns the moment into a ritual. If you're the one pouring, use both hands on the carafe, with one supporting the bottom.
When you're holding a serving cup, always use two hands to lift it off the table. While you may be eager to try it, resist the temptation to guzzle it down! Instead, wait until everyone has been served and the host makes a toast. Even then, sake should not be taken as a shot. Instead, sip it slowly, savoring the unique flavors (which can range from dry to sweet and acidic to smooth along with umami). You'll find yourself saying "kanpai," which translates roughly to "drink your cup dry."