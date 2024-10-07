Costco Is Your Key To Budget-Friendly Homemade Clam Chowder

The taste of tender, juicy clams amid a sea of creamy soup is something that we'll always indulge in. Clam chowder is delicious and cozy, although the cost of fresh clams and the work it takes to prep them is far from comforting. Thankfully, Costco's canned clams are the inexpensive answer to our clam chowder dreams.

There are a number of canned goods you should always stock up on at Costco, with its canned clams being a primary one. Fresh clams are a rarity, resulting in a higher price, so we'll never overlook canned clams for chowder. Not every can of clams tastes that great, but Costco's offering is an exception and its 4.8 star rating depicts that. The Sea Watch Chopped Sea Clams are harvested off the coast of Virginia and Massachusetts and are sterilized to keep the natural taste, texture, and color of the clams intact. Since Costco is allergic to offering a bad deal, two cans of the clams are going for $28.99. While it may seem a little out there for a canned good, what you get is more than worth the price. Each can is a little over 3 pounds, meaning you're paying less than $5 per pound for fresh-tasting clams. Clam prices vary, but with several places offering one pound for $12 or more, we'd take Costco's deal any day.