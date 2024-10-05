The One Country Dunkin' Sources All Of Its Blueberries From
Surprisingly enough, Dunkin' has started to become known for its blueberry drinks. In the summer of 2024, the chain partnered with Nick DiGiovanni on a few new releases — including the Blueberry Donut Iced Coffee, which was our number one choice out of the lineup. But even though these seasonal drinks are now gone, fruity flavors are still available at Dunkin'. You can now order a Blueberry Iced Dunkalatte instead, which is different from other lattes because it contains coffee-flavored milk. Or just request a shot (or two) of unsweetened, sugar-free blueberry flavor in your drink.
But where does Dunkin' source all these blueberries that are now so prevalent in its menu? After all, while these drinks are fairly new to the chain, it's been selling blueberry muffins since 1950. And to make these sweet treats alone, Dunkin' collects about five million pounds of the fruits (both wild and cultivated) every year from its home country: the United States. Massachusetts customers specifically love this muffin more than any other state — which makes sense, considering Dunkin' first opened in Quincy, Massachusetts and started selling these breakfast items two years later.
Dunkin's blueberries are used for select items
Even if Dunkin' didn't begin as an American company, it still wouldn't be a surprising that it gets its blueberries from the U.S. According to World Population Review, the U.S. is one of the top producers of blueberries in the world, along with Canada, Chile, and Mexico. However, per the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council, we have only 10 states to thank for 98% of American-grown blueberries. Unsurprisingly, the majority lie on the coast. Washington produces the most, followed by Oregon, Georgia, Michigan, California, New Jersey, North Carolina, Florida, Texas, and Minnesota.
Yet, as prolific as the blueberry supply is in the U.S., Dunkin' actually came under fire in 2017 for its alleged lack of real fruits in some of its bakery items. At the time, Chicago customers sued the chain for promoting the word "blueberry" when naming products like donuts and donut holes, which the lawsuit claimed was misleading. Today, real blueberries still aren't listed as an ingredient on Dunkin's Glazed Blueberry Munchkins, although you will see "blueberry flavored bits" mentioned. However, sweetened wild blueberries (which consist of the fruits combined with sugar, wild blueberry juice extract, and wheat flour) are displayed as an ingredient for Dunkin's blueberry muffins, so we at least know that the chain is putting its U.S.-sourced fruit to good use here.