Surprisingly enough, Dunkin' has started to become known for its blueberry drinks. In the summer of 2024, the chain partnered with Nick DiGiovanni on a few new releases — including the Blueberry Donut Iced Coffee, which was our number one choice out of the lineup. But even though these seasonal drinks are now gone, fruity flavors are still available at Dunkin'. You can now order a Blueberry Iced Dunkalatte instead, which is different from other lattes because it contains coffee-flavored milk. Or just request a shot (or two) of unsweetened, sugar-free blueberry flavor in your drink.

But where does Dunkin' source all these blueberries that are now so prevalent in its menu? After all, while these drinks are fairly new to the chain, it's been selling blueberry muffins since 1950. And to make these sweet treats alone, Dunkin' collects about five million pounds of the fruits (both wild and cultivated) every year from its home country: the United States. Massachusetts customers specifically love this muffin more than any other state — which makes sense, considering Dunkin' first opened in Quincy, Massachusetts and started selling these breakfast items two years later.