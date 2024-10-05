Here's How Long You Can Store Homemade Pizza Dough

There's nothing quite like making your own pizza. Arranging the toppings as you see fit, and picking out the cheese and sauce to your liking are some of the best parts. Making the dough, however, is not as joyous. Creating pizza dough from scratch is an exact science, which makes keeping it fresh all about precision. Thankfully, there's an expert who explained to us how long we can store homemade pizza dough.

After putting in the work of kneading and shaping the dough, you may decide that you want to save it for later. According to Andrea Congiusta, executive chef at Pasta Beach, there's a specific time frame for using the pizza dough. "You can keep the dough preserved in the fridge for about 48 to 72 hours, or until you see the pizza losing [its] strength, and you see the dough lose its shape and the dough ball becomes flat," he explains.

Once the dough is done proofing, the clock starts for how long it can maintain its shape. If it does happen to fall flat, all hope isn't lost. For dough that loses its shape or flattens out, you just need to knead and ball it up again. However, the dough may need to proof for four more hours to regain its strength. Still, repeating the process is worth it to save your pizza. What's most important is that you proof it properly, especially the first time around.