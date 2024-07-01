Did Your Pizza Dough Rise Long Enough? Use A Glass Of Water To Check

They say the secret to a perfect homemade pizza is a perfect crust and we agree. This boils down to how well you make the dough, starting with mixing the right ingredients in the right quantities following the right order, kneading the dough sufficiently (whether by hand or using a stand mixer), proofing it properly, and stretching it correctly. Proofing is arguably the most finicky step. Perhaps this is the reason most home cooks avoid making their own dough and instead resort to the store-bought version. To ensure your dough has proofed properly, you need to let it rise long enough. And there's a simple test to confirm that: the float test.

The float test involves filling a glass with water partway and dropping a ball of the pizza dough inside. If it sinks to the bottom, your dough isn't sufficiently proofed. Give it more time and then repeat the test. Once you get a floating ball of dough, it's ready. The idea behind this simple test is that as yeast works on the dough, it releases carbon dioxide gas. This gets trapped within the dough in bubbles causing the dough to expand. These air pockets lead to a lighter and airy dough, hence why it can float on water.