The Simple Ratio Ina Garten Follows For Her Gluten-Free Chocolate Cake

Despite an ever-expanding gluten-free food market, avoiding gluten can still be challenging — especially if you have a sweet tooth. After all, most cookies, pastries, and other baked goods you'll find at a typical bakery are made with gluten-containing ingredients, at the top of the list being most traditional flours. And while you can always roll up your sleeves and whip up a gluten-free dessert yourself (such as Tasting Table's pomegranate-stuffed chocolate brownies or almond crinkle cookies), even that's not always so simple. For one thing, gluten-free flours tend to be lighter, finer, and more absorbent than regular flour, which will affect how it interacts with the rest of the ingredients in your bake. Because of this, you can't always adapt a standard recipe by making a 1:1 swap. Well, not unless you use Ina Garten's favorite gluten-free flour, that is.

As the Food Network star revealed on her website, her "secret weapon" when it comes to gluten-free chocolate cake is Thomas Keller's Cup4Cup flour. As its name suggests, the product stakes its claim in being the first gluten-free flour that can substitute standard flour at a 1:1 ratio. Garten, as we all know, loves to keep things easy, so it's no surprise she's a fan. "I substitute it — literally cup for cup — for regular all-purpose flour and trust me, no one can ever tell the difference!" Add this to the list of Garten's best cooking tips for home chefs.