12 Best Spots For Afternoon Tea Around The World
The best spots for afternoon tea around the world are more than just in the luxury neighborhoods of London. They are also in Oslo, Thailand, Melbourne, Singapore, and New York, which means you are, by no means, restricted to lavish afternoon teas within the current and former British Commonwealth. Today, afternoon tea is still mostly enjoyed by the middle and upper classes; however, it has transformed into an activity to enjoy occasionally during a business luncheon, celebration, and tourist experience.
Before you book your afternoon tea, it's important to understand that "high tea" and "afternoon tea" are used interchangeably colloquially today, but it is technically incorrect, and they are not the same thing. Afternoon tea was originally enjoyed in the afternoon by the upper class in the 1800s, often while perched on low armchairs, hence, the other name for this practice is "low tea." High tea was for the lower class to enjoy in the early evening, as they could never afford to take time off in the afternoon, and therefore paired their tea with heavier foods, like pies and meats. To flaunt your knowledge, ask for afternoon tea if you are going in the afternoon and high tea if you are enjoying it in the early evening.
This list features the best afternoon tea spots worldwide, chosen based on the following attributes: high reviews across social media platforms, quality and ingenuity of the tea menu, accommodations for diners with alternative diets, accessibility to luxury resorts or attractions, and a welcoming atmosphere. Regardless of whether you find yourself in South Africa or British Columbia, there is an afternoon tea time waiting for you.
The Butchart Gardens in Victoria, British Columbia
The Butchart Gardens is a world-famous destination built in 1912. Today, it is a National Historic Site of Canada, and its dining room is the same dwelling as the original Butchart residence. After admiring the dozens of gorgeous gardens and walking paths, including the world-famous Sunken Garden, you can sit for afternoon tea between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily.
The Dining Room at Butchart Gardens is welcoming and spacious and can accommodate multiple dietary requirements, including vegan and gluten-free, with a 24-hour notice. Its menu changes seasonally and prioritizes using local ingredients from Vancouver Island. Diners of all diets will be delighted by its selection of pastries, tarts, cakes, and scones.
This afternoon tea also has one of the more relaxed dress code policies on this list, as the owners intended to make you feel like you were dining casually with their family. If you are lucky, you will get seated near a window where you can look out onto the rose garden or as far as Butchart Cove.
Admission to the gardens is required to sit for afternoon tea, and reservations are highly recommended, especially during high tourist seasons in the spring and summer. It's a great option if you are looking for a stunning afternoon tea that is not only family-friendly but also more budget-friendly than Fairmount's afternoon tea in Victoria, which is roughly double the price.
(250) 652-8222
800 Benvenuto Ave, Brentwood Bay, BC V8M 1J8, Canada
The Lanesborough in London, England
London has no shortage of spots for afternoon tea, but The Lanesborough seems to often top the lists of many locals' and travelers' favorites. Its location on the edge of The Buckingham Palace grounds makes it an easy walk for those visiting the palace and Hyde Park. However, as this afternoon tea is in a luxury hotel, it requires a smart casual dress code and not your best walking shoes.
The Lanesborough afternoon tea is served in the visually captivating dining room of The Lanesborough Grill, adorned with crystal chandeliers. It can accommodate vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, and children's dietary preferences. Visitors have enjoyed extraordinary pastries here, including those inspired by "Bridgerton" characters at its Bridgerton-themed tea. One of the crowd favorites is The Social Butterfly, inspired by "Bridgerton" character Penelope Featherington. It's made of a "pistachio and mandarin mousse encased in an emerald green glaze, adorned with a gold tuile butterfly," as described on The Lanesborough's Instagram.
Tea enthusiasts can book a reservation between 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 pm. on Sunday. Weekend visitors will also get to enjoy a pianist during their tea time.
+44 20 7259 5599
Hyde Park Corner, London SW1X 7TA, UK
The Plaza Hotel in Manhattan, New York
The Plaza Hotel is not just one of the many famous hotels in Manhattan. It is also a destination in itself. It is the background of classic Hollywood films, including "The Way We Were," "North by Northwest," "Sleepless in Seattle," and "Home Alone 2," and home to the mischievous and pint-sized resident, Eloise. Whether you're a classic film buff, a child currently loving the "Eloise" book series, or an afternoon tea enthusiast hoping to book an iconic spot next to Central Park, you will be pleased with this choice.
Afternoon tea is hosted in its iconic dining room called The Palm Court — true to its name, it's adorned with palm leaves and trees up to its stained glass domed ceiling. Its original design was updated in 2013 but still holds similarities to its original from 1907.
Visitors can choose from a 25-variety selection of Palais des Thés tea and an extensive tea menu, including the Children's Eloise Tea. Its sandwiches feature an array of options, including smoked salmon, crab, and cucumber sandwiches, as well as scones, tarts, and pound cakes.
Afternoon tea is served between 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., and The Palm Court requires a dress code. A detailed description can be found here. Reservations are not required but strongly encouraged, and because of the high popularity of this venue, there is a steep cancellation fee for no-shows within 72 hours of your tea time.
(212) 759-3000
768 5th Ave, New York, NY 10019
The Langham in London, England
In a city where you can book themed afternoon teas around Harry Potter, Winnie the Pooh, Alice in Wonderland, and Peter Pan, sometimes it's nice to go back to basics and prioritize the venue where it all started. The Langham is the first hotel in the world to serve afternoon tea, with its first tea time in 1865. Today, its traditional menu celebrates its legacy by serving sandwiches and sweets inspired by its Victorian history, crafted by Michel Roux and executive pastry chef Andrew Gravett. Flexitarian diners can experience menu items like deviled quail's egg, Roast Shropshire Chicken, and a rose-infused baba, while vegan diners can try the black truffle sandwiches, Roast Heritage Beetroot sandwiches, and similar pastries.
The Langham's location is in the popular neighborhood of the West End, a prime location for theater lovers. Its afternoon tea setting is in the ethereal white and silver shaded Palm Court dining room with sage velvet accent chairs and a four-sided couch centerpiece.
Diners can book a reservation from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and it is encouraged to book weeks in advance. Come by in your smart casual attire to dine in this five-star hotel, and you will be treated to live music and a Victorian-inspired menu during your tea time.
44 (0) 20 7636 1000
1c Portland Pl, Regent St, London, GB W1B 1JA
The Hotel Windsor in Melbourne, Australia
While The Langham lays claim as the first to serve afternoon tea, the Hotel Windsor is one of the first places to follow suit. The Hotel Windsor has been a destination for politicians and celebrities since its inception in 1883 (as The Grand Hotel), with famous visitors including Sir Laurence Olivier, Lady Vivien Leigh, and Muhammad Ali. Today, it is a highly visited hotel that attracts luxury travelers, couples looking for wedding venues, and diners celebrating special occasions.
Afternoon tea is served in the One Eleven ballroom, decorated in a calming neutral color palette that complements the room's natural lighting. Its popular afternoon tea menus accommodate guests of a variety of diets, including gluten-free, and feature an array of canapés, sweets, and scones. The hotel also offers an indulgent chocolate fountain for guests on Victorian school holidays, which does not rival Bellagio Hotel's fountain in Las Vegas.
Unlike other spots, this one requires a more structured timing for its two-hour seating as it only allows visitors to start between 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. and between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and only between 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Please note that as it's a popular destination, the Hotel Windsor requires 48 hours or more notice to cancel your reservation without a surcharge, and there is a surcharge if you choose to dine on a public holiday.
+61 3 9633 6000
111 Spring St, Melbourne 3000, Victoria, Australia
Sommerro in Oslo, Norway
Sommerro may be new to the hotel scene, with its grand opening as recently as 2022, but in its short time in business, it has topped many popular publications' must-visit lists. This hotel is a refurbished 1930s Art Deco-style landmark featuring an in-house cinema, rooftop pool and sauna, multiple restaurants, and a popular afternoon tea. Its Frogner neighborhood location is very accessible and central in Oslo, as it's behind the Royal Palace and near the Nationaltheatret station, which has an airport connection.
Its afternoon tea is held in its restaurant, To Søstre, with its interior design inspired by a fairy tale by Asbjørnsen & Moe called "East of the Sun and West of the Moon." Guests will sip on sparkling cocktails, teapot cocktails for the table, or hot tea paired with a seasonally-crafted menu, all while basking in the natural light and fresh air provided by the draping greenery on its ceiling and throughout its spacious dining room. The ambiance is enhanced even further with its self-playing Steinway Grand Piano, which happens to be one of the few remaining in Norway.
Reservations are encouraged to reserve your tea time.
+47 214 04 930
Sommerrogata, 0255 Oslo, Norway
Ceylon Tea Trails in Sri Lanka
For the adventurers and foodies whose idea of a vacation is visiting a luxury resort that comes with a personal butler and once-in-a-lifetime culinary experiences, this destination and its afternoon tea is one for the bucket list. Resplendent Ceylon's Ceylon Tea Trails resort allows you to book an afternoon cream tea on its resort situated amidst the tea fields of Bogawantalawa in Sri Lanka, which happens to also be Sri Lanka's UNESCO World Heritage Central Highlands.
While you overlook the slopes of tea country, you are served traditional afternoon tea fare, including sandwiches, pastries, and your choice of tea produced within mere feet of your bungalow just the day prior — served by your personal butler. For a deeper dive into tea education, you can also book a private tea tasting with the resort's resident tea planter.
Besides afternoon tea, you can book other tea-infused meals, educational tours of the Dunkeld Tea Factory, and tea-infused aromatic baths. Everything is arranged according to your ideal itinerary, which means your personal tea time and all other activities can be scheduled in advance and to your preference.
+94 117 745 730
Artyzen Singapore in Singapore
Steps away from the Singapore Botanic Gardens, the first UNESCO Heritage Site in the country, is one of the area's newest hotels, the Artzyen Singapore. Its grand opening made waves in late 2023, and it has already become a destination hotel with its rooftop garden, floating pool with underwater speakers, and gorgeous restaurant spaces, earning many accolades.
The Artzyen was built in the space of a heritage landmark — once a mansion named "Villa Marie." Today, the architecture's garden theme is maintained with high ceilings, an abundance of greenery, and floor-to-ceiling window views of the garden from Café Quenino, where afternoon tea is hosted.
Café Quenino's afternoon tea takes inspiration from local ingredients, traditional Singaporean and other regional cuisine, and English presentation. Expect savory canapés, such as a chili crab tartlet with blue swimmer crab in Singaporean-style chili and tobiko and otak prawn toast with house-made spiced prawn mousse and herbs. There are also sweet canapés, including passion fruit ginseng snow bird's nest with longan jelly and kueh taco with sweet corn, water chestnut, and coconut. Afternoon tea is served daily from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with the choice of Clipper tea, Bacha coffee, or an upgrade to sparkling teas — a great reprieve for your palette after your Singapore Slings.
+65 9851 2246
9 Cuscaden Rd, Singapore 249719
Vinha Boutique Hotel in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
A five-star luxury hotel with Michelin-star-chef-led restaurants, lush gardens, and panoramic country views, Vinha Boutique Hotel is a modern reconstruction of a 16th-century. Today, it has 38 rooms — many designed to emulate large fashion houses, including Ralph Lauren, Christian Lacroix, and Hermès.
This high fashion sense also extends to the Vinha Restaurant, where it serves its afternoon tea in a romantic baroque-style dining room with wallpapered ceilings and jewel-toned velvet seating. Its menu honors both its British history of the Duoro Valley and takes inspiration from Portuguese cuisine. Past afternoon tea menu treats have included bundt cakes, Portuguese egg tarts, petit fours, and even caramel popcorn, all expertly crafted by chef Henrique Sá Pessoa. Each bite and every little detail around you will ooze luxury.
It is advised to make a reservation in advance, and a formal dress code is required.
+351 912 629 647
Rua Quinta Fonte da Vinha 383, Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal 4430-487
Keemala in Phuket, Thailand
At this five-star hotel perched on a serene hillside that overlooks Kamala Village, travelers can enjoy an afternoon tea that's both inspired by British customs and modernized to feature local ingredients and recipes. Every tea menu is inspired by the organic ingredients grown on the property in its "Enchanted Garden," and the restaurant can accommodate vegan, vegetarian, or gluten-free diners with 24-hour notice. Expect light bites that are bold, bright, and a tribute to Phuket and other Thai specialties.
Visitors will have their senses thrilled with the bold decor of the Mala restaurant, with its geometric-print-covered wallpaper walls and ceiling. For a more serene experience, diners can sit outside and soak in the sweeping views of the lush rainforest and Andaman Sea.
Booking is required in advance to reserve your afternoon tea, and there needs to be a minimum of two guests.
+66 76 358 777
10 88 Nakasud Rd Kamala, Kathu District, Phuket 83150, Thailand
Alvear Palace Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina
Known as one of the top hotels in Buenos Aires since its 1932 transformation, The Alvear Palace Hotel exudes refinement and luxury with its Belle Époque architecture style, crystal chandeliers, and gold-leaf decorated walls. This elegance extends to its restaurant, L'Orangerie, where it holds its admired afternoon tea.
After a day of shopping or walking in the parks in the Recoleta neighborhood, visitors can sit for afternoon tea, basking in the natural light beaming through the gold draperies and bouncing off the marble columns. Alongside mini pâtisserie, tarts, scones, and other seasonal treats, a curated selection of tea is offered, including an exclusive Alvear Blend made with almonds, Mediterranean citrus and rose petals, and black tea leaves.
Every reservation is a standard two-hour booking and can accommodate special diets, including gluten-free and vegan diners, with options like a multigrain seed bread stuffed with carrot cream, endive, zests d´orange, and fresh cucumbers. Additional treats can be added a la carte, pending availability.
+54 11 4808 2949
Av Alvear 1891, C1129AAA Cdad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina
12 Apostles Hotel & Spa in Cape Town, South Africa
South of Cape Town's city center, you will find a five-star hotel that offers breathtaking views of both the Atlantic Ocean and the Twelve Apostles Mountain Range and serves one of the most beloved afternoon teas in the country. Afternoon tea is served in both The Leopard Bar and The Conservatory. The Leopard Bar offers a sleek and minimalist terrace with panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean. The Conservatory offers a quiet library vibe with leather lounge chairs and low lighting for a cozier tea experience.
Both dining spaces have three tea times of 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 3 p.m. and require a booking with at least 24 hours of notice. Both venues also offer a special vegan afternoon tea that is equally thoughtful as its standard menu with sweet items such as coconut and berry panna cotta. All afternoon teas come with bottomless tea and a glass of Méthode Cap Classique, or MCC — South Africa's variety of champagne, and a stunning view of the ocean.
+27 21 437 9000
Victoria Rd, Camps Bay, Cape Town, 8005, South Africa
Methodology
These afternoon tea spots were selected not just for the flashy afternoon tea photos, of which there were thousands, but also for the stellar reviews, press and civilian following, quality of service, and reputation. Not all of these places are in a luxury hotel or resort, but all will feature an afternoon tea experience that will make a memorable impact on your vacation or business trip.
These experiences grant you access to unforgettable expansive views of the Atlantic Ocean, a UNESCO World Heritage site, a National Historic Site of Canada, and an afternoon tea steps away from Buckingham Palace. Whether your intent is to get your next favorite photo of your raised pinky for your Instagram feed or to light up at the sight of the tea sets, this list was made with the intent to inspire and dazzle and with the hope that you will lean into the finer things in life.