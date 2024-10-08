12 Best Spots For Afternoon Tea Around The World

The best spots for afternoon tea around the world are more than just in the luxury neighborhoods of London. They are also in Oslo, Thailand, Melbourne, Singapore, and New York, which means you are, by no means, restricted to lavish afternoon teas within the current and former British Commonwealth. Today, afternoon tea is still mostly enjoyed by the middle and upper classes; however, it has transformed into an activity to enjoy occasionally during a business luncheon, celebration, and tourist experience.

Before you book your afternoon tea, it's important to understand that "high tea" and "afternoon tea" are used interchangeably colloquially today, but it is technically incorrect, and they are not the same thing. Afternoon tea was originally enjoyed in the afternoon by the upper class in the 1800s, often while perched on low armchairs, hence, the other name for this practice is "low tea." High tea was for the lower class to enjoy in the early evening, as they could never afford to take time off in the afternoon, and therefore paired their tea with heavier foods, like pies and meats. To flaunt your knowledge, ask for afternoon tea if you are going in the afternoon and high tea if you are enjoying it in the early evening.

This list features the best afternoon tea spots worldwide, chosen based on the following attributes: high reviews across social media platforms, quality and ingenuity of the tea menu, accommodations for diners with alternative diets, accessibility to luxury resorts or attractions, and a welcoming atmosphere. Regardless of whether you find yourself in South Africa or British Columbia, there is an afternoon tea time waiting for you.