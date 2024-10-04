The Popular French Dessert You Might Not Know Is Gluten-Free

French desserts aren't particularly known for naturally being gluten-free, requiring you to look for modified recipes or designated gluten-free bakeries if you want to safely enjoy croissants and éclairs. However, there is one luxurious French dessert that doesn't call for any glutenous ingredients: crème brûlée. The classic crème brûlée recipe only consists of vanilla, egg yolks, heavy cream, and sugar — ingredients that are naturally without gluten, making this dessert a great option for celiac and gluten-intolerant folks.

Although crème brûlée looks and sounds very fancy, you don't need to be a French chef to make it. Start by making vanilla custard that bakes in the oven just short of an hour. The trickiest part of this dessert (but also the most fun) is making the caramelized top — sprinkling the sugar on top of the baked custard and caramelizing it with a torch to a crispy texture and glossy, golden-brown color. Using the torch can, admittedly, be a bit intimidating, so alternatively you could opt for our simple hack for perfect crème brûlée crust without a torch. There's also a simpler recipe for crème brûlée that went viral on TikTok and only calls for three ingredients, the main one being vanilla ice cream. If you'll be attempting the TikTok crème brûlée, make sure the ice cream you're using doesn't contain any gluten, as store-bought ice cream could contain additives that are not gluten-free.