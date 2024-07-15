The Simple Hack For Perfect Crème Brûlée Crust Without A Torch

It's hard to beat the gourmet perfection that is crème brûlée. This luxurious dessert, with the perfect contrast between its custardy inside and crackly top is a staple at high-end restaurants, and it's easier to make at home than you might realize. One of the biggest hurdles inhibiting home cooks from recreating crème brûlée in their kitchens is the lack of access to a kitchen torch. To be fair, even though there are several creative ways to use a culinary torch, it's not a very common tool to have lying around. If you'd like to make a crème brûlée at home and don't have a kitchen torch handy, a metal spoon over an open flame might just be the next best thing.

A scorching hot metal spoon offers a similar level of precision as a kitchen torch. You not only have control of exactly how hot you let the spoon get, but you also get to decide exactly where and for how long the sugar on top of your crème brûlée is browned. The technique may take a bit of getting used to, but in a pinch, it'll help you achieve restaurant-quality crème brûlée at home. Another common method for finishing torch-free brûlée is to utilize your oven's broiler, but this technique is somewhat haphazard and puts your dessert at risk of burning. Ultimately, you'll want to think twice before broiling your crème brûlée.