The Simple Hack For Perfect Crème Brûlée Crust Without A Torch
It's hard to beat the gourmet perfection that is crème brûlée. This luxurious dessert, with the perfect contrast between its custardy inside and crackly top is a staple at high-end restaurants, and it's easier to make at home than you might realize. One of the biggest hurdles inhibiting home cooks from recreating crème brûlée in their kitchens is the lack of access to a kitchen torch. To be fair, even though there are several creative ways to use a culinary torch, it's not a very common tool to have lying around. If you'd like to make a crème brûlée at home and don't have a kitchen torch handy, a metal spoon over an open flame might just be the next best thing.
A scorching hot metal spoon offers a similar level of precision as a kitchen torch. You not only have control of exactly how hot you let the spoon get, but you also get to decide exactly where and for how long the sugar on top of your crème brûlée is browned. The technique may take a bit of getting used to, but in a pinch, it'll help you achieve restaurant-quality crème brûlée at home. Another common method for finishing torch-free brûlée is to utilize your oven's broiler, but this technique is somewhat haphazard and puts your dessert at risk of burning. Ultimately, you'll want to think twice before broiling your crème brûlée.
Be prepared to say goodbye to the spoon
You can prepare your dessert as usual, using our classic crème brûlée recipe, then apply these tips after sprinkling sugar on top, when it's time to add the iconic finishing touches. First, choose a large metal spoon or soup ladle that you'd be okay parting with. This method involves placing the cookware directly into an open flame, so the bottom of the spoon will darken significantly and may become unusable. Next, place the spoon over a flame directly on your stovetop. While the handle may not get extremely hot, use an oven mitt just to be safe. Be sure to hold the very tip of the spoon and keep your hands away from the flame.
If you have an electric stove, you can still place a metal spoon directly on one of its burners instead. Just keep in mind that with an electric burner, it may take a few minutes to sufficiently heat up the back of your spoon. Allow the spoon to get hot enough that the underside of its bowl turns red, then gently rest it on your sugar-topped crème brûlée. Within seconds, the sugar should start to turn brown and caramelize. Clean the spoon, and repeat these steps until the surfaces of each dessert in every ramekin reach the proper color. Allow the caramelized sugar at least 5 minutes to cool, then crack open the delicious golden top with a spoon and dig in.