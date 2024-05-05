TikTok's 3 Ingredient Crème Brûlée Is The Easiest Gourmet Dessert You'll Ever Make

Crème brûlée may be a fancy dessert, but it doesn't have to be complicated to make. In fact, there's a variation of the classic dessert that's gone viral on TikTok — and it only requires three ingredients but will taste nearly identical. The three ingredients include one pint of vanilla ice cream, four egg yolks, and four tablespoons of sugar. As for what type of sugar is best for topping crème brûlée, we suggest white sugar. A typical crème brûlée contains heavy cream and vanilla flavoring, but the vanilla ice cream already contains both, allowing you to lessen the ingredients without compromising the taste.

Start by letting the ice cream melt completely, then add it to a mixing bowl along with the egg yolks and stir. Pour the mixture into round ramekins placed within a baking dish, then pour boiling water onto the bottom of the dish. Place in the oven and cook for 40 minutes at 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Afterward, the outside border should be set, while the inside should be a little jiggly.

Cool the baked crème brûlées for one hour, then cover and refrigerate for two more hours. Finally, place the sugar on top and use a kitchen torch to brown the exterior, giving you that famous crème brûlée top to crack open with your spoon. If you don't own a kitchen torch, you can also broil the desserts in your oven for about three or four minutes.