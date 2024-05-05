TikTok's 3 Ingredient Crème Brûlée Is The Easiest Gourmet Dessert You'll Ever Make
Crème brûlée may be a fancy dessert, but it doesn't have to be complicated to make. In fact, there's a variation of the classic dessert that's gone viral on TikTok — and it only requires three ingredients but will taste nearly identical. The three ingredients include one pint of vanilla ice cream, four egg yolks, and four tablespoons of sugar. As for what type of sugar is best for topping crème brûlée, we suggest white sugar. A typical crème brûlée contains heavy cream and vanilla flavoring, but the vanilla ice cream already contains both, allowing you to lessen the ingredients without compromising the taste.
Start by letting the ice cream melt completely, then add it to a mixing bowl along with the egg yolks and stir. Pour the mixture into round ramekins placed within a baking dish, then pour boiling water onto the bottom of the dish. Place in the oven and cook for 40 minutes at 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Afterward, the outside border should be set, while the inside should be a little jiggly.
Cool the baked crème brûlées for one hour, then cover and refrigerate for two more hours. Finally, place the sugar on top and use a kitchen torch to brown the exterior, giving you that famous crème brûlée top to crack open with your spoon. If you don't own a kitchen torch, you can also broil the desserts in your oven for about three or four minutes.
Swap out ice cream flavors to mix up the crème brûlée
This three-ingredient crème brûlée is delicious just as it is, but it doesn't hurt to experiment with the flavors. Because so much of the flavor for this dessert relies on the ice cream, you can try using different flavors to switch up the crème brûlée experience. For example, a chocolate version of the crème brûlée is a must-try for chocolate lovers. If you don't mind adding an extra ingredient, you can make a version of a mocha crème brûlée — just use chocolate ice cream and add 1½ teaspoons of espresso powder. If you try out both chocolate and vanilla, then you may as well complete the trifecta and give a strawberry crème brûlée a go — the fruity flavor will give a bright twist to the dessert without sacrificing the creamy aspect.
Another option is to choose a super decadent ice cream flavor, such as cake batter, butterscotch, or, chocolate chip cookie dough, to make the ultimate dessert. With any of these flavors, the crème brûlée is going to be quite different from the traditional version, so just make sure you're in an experimenting mood when you try these out.