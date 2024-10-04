Why You Should Start Cooking Scrambled Eggs From The Outer Edges

One of the best ways to start your day is with a hearty portion of perfectly fluffy scrambled eggs. Whether you sprinkle them with cheese for some or go with Gordon Ramsay's route of adding flavor with chives, there are a number of ways to make your scrambled eggs taste better. But if you want them to have a cloud-like mouthfeel and just can't seem to achieve it, there may be a trick you're missing. So here's a pro tip: For the best scrambled eggs, cook them from the outer edges in.

Since the liquid tends to thin out around the edge of the pan, that part of the scramble will cook faster if left alone, and will lead to crispy, crunchy pieces getting stirred into the fluffy center. Sure, that may not be an issue for those who like burnt bits on their breakfast plate, but if you're aiming for a uniformly fluffy batch of evenly cooked eggs, being careful not to let those thinner edges rest is the key. Once you pour your whipped-up mix of yolks and whites into your pan and get the heat going, don't just chop up the food with a spatula all willy-nilly. You'll want to stir the eggs in towards the center of the pan. A little stirring strategy can go a long way towards nailing the texture.