Why You Should Start Cooking Scrambled Eggs From The Outer Edges
One of the best ways to start your day is with a hearty portion of perfectly fluffy scrambled eggs. Whether you sprinkle them with cheese for some or go with Gordon Ramsay's route of adding flavor with chives, there are a number of ways to make your scrambled eggs taste better. But if you want them to have a cloud-like mouthfeel and just can't seem to achieve it, there may be a trick you're missing. So here's a pro tip: For the best scrambled eggs, cook them from the outer edges in.
Since the liquid tends to thin out around the edge of the pan, that part of the scramble will cook faster if left alone, and will lead to crispy, crunchy pieces getting stirred into the fluffy center. Sure, that may not be an issue for those who like burnt bits on their breakfast plate, but if you're aiming for a uniformly fluffy batch of evenly cooked eggs, being careful not to let those thinner edges rest is the key. Once you pour your whipped-up mix of yolks and whites into your pan and get the heat going, don't just chop up the food with a spatula all willy-nilly. You'll want to stir the eggs in towards the center of the pan. A little stirring strategy can go a long way towards nailing the texture.
Our other favorite tips for getting the fluffiest scrambled eggs
Being careful to continuously move the eggy edges inward in the pan is a great way to ensure a soft and evenly cooked result. However, the way you do it will impact the outcome. Consider gently stirring the eggs keeping them in larger clumps as they solidify in order to give them a creamier finish. Going overboard with the stirring could make them dry.
Looking for more tips to keep in mind for the fluffiest scrambled eggs? For one thing, you can try upping the ratio of egg yolks to whites. Adding in extra yolks will add more fat to the mix, raising the temperature at which the egg proteins will bond. Not only will this allow you to keep them on the heat longer with less risk of getting tough and overcooked, but the additional fat will also lead to a richer taste.
Swapping out the milk in your scramble for seltzer water or sour cream could also give you better results. Just hear us out. Instead of thinning out your mixture like milk would, seltzer supplies air bubbles that will expand with heat and thus improve your eggs' fluffy footprint. Sour cream will thicken things up and create a decadently creamy serving of scrambled eggs you'll want to whip up well beyond breakfast.