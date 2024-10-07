How To Fix Overly Thick Coffee Creamer

Whether you've reached the bottom of your coffee creamer container or got a little overzealous when adding cornstarch to some homemade coffee creamer, you might find it too thick. However, that doesn't mean it's destined for the dumpster because, fortunately, there's a quick fix. We spoke to 2020 U.S. Barista champion Andrea Allen, who is also the co-founder of Onyx Coffee Lab and the 2021 World Barista Championship runner-up. The coffee expert told us about an easy way to address that problem which doesn't involve tossing the creamer.

"You can add less into the coffee or just cut it with the base milk or alternative plant-based beverage," Allen instructed. Instead of recoiling at the sight of thicker liquid, embrace the potential of the heavier substance. The texture of that thick coffee creamer may be just what you need to elevate a homemade pumpkin spice latte. You may even want to take the opportunity to build a sweeter flavor profile with the weighty coffee creamer by stirring a small spoonful of sweetened condensed milk into the concentrated cream.