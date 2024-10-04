Why American Bars Stopped Serving Free Boiled Eggs

There was once a time in America when you could walk into a bar, order a drink, and enjoy a free lunch. It was actually expected that you would eat while chuffing down a brew, and boiled eggs were always at hand. Pickled eggs eventually replaced the regular crack-and-peel boiled egg, but even those have virtually disappeared from bars. This could partly be blamed on a marked increase in salmonella-induced illnesses in the 1980s.

In 1987, an epidemic of food poisoning hit the elderly and chronically ill, nine of whom died, and the outbreak was linked to a major Iowan egg producer. As a result, the Food and Drug Administration designated that raw eggs were a "potentially hazardous food," and restaurants and other establishments that served eggs were offered strongly worded guidelines for only using pasteurized eggs that were properly cooked.

Today, the FDA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture regulate the production and distribution of eggs, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention focuses on the sanitation and preparation of eggs in restaurants and offers guidance to local health inspectors. Is it any wonder that the humble boiled egg has vanished from the American bar scene? With a few exceptions, the boiled egg is nearly gone with the dodo bird and replaced with deviled eggs or Scotch eggs, which, of course, aren't offered free of charge as they once were. It's a far cry from the boiled egg's rather lurid origin as a bar staple in the 1800s.