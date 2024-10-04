Give Your Homemade Pizza Dough Tons Of Flavor With An Oil Upgrade

Making pizza dough at home requires only a few ingredients that you probably already have in the pantry. And once you find the right recipe for the style of crust that you prefer, homemade pizza beats anything you can get from take out. Plus, it's a fun thing to do with friends or family. And if you want to give your favorite dough a flavorful makeover, we have the answer. Andrea Congiusta, executive chef at Pasta Beach, told Tasting Table that the easiest way to add extra pizzazz to your pizza is by making your dough with a flavored or infused oil.

"I love pizza when it is simple, but if I want to give the classic dough a taste twist, I would suggest an aromatic oil", Congiusta says. This means you can use any flavored oil, from a fancy truffle oil to one simply infused with herbs, spices, or chiles. It will all depend on what kind of toppings you envision for your final product, of course. Here is where you can get creative by mixing and matching flavors for your dough and toppings. You can look for ready-made products or make your own flavored oils with anything you prefer.