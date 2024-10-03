The Absolute Best Way To Prepare Eggs For Avocado Toast
If you're craving a healthy morning snack, avocado toast is the photo-friendly food for you. At this point, everybody knows what avocado toast is, but there are several variations to choose from. There are also many ingredients you can use to enhance avocado toast, including eggs. But which egg preparation is best for this dish?
We recently got to talking about the types of eggs people choose to put on avocado toast with Ronnie Ruffalo, Co-owner & Chef at Disco Pancake in Chicago. "I always say, the simpler, the better," Ruffalo told Tasting Table. "I love scrambled eggs for my avocado toast. I cook them on low heat with a little butter, salt, and pepper."
It's easy to end up with dry, clumpy scrambled eggs but what you really want to aim for are soft and fluffy ones. There are a few tips you can follow to keep your eggs fluffy, but practice makes perfect. Perfect is a bit of a relative term here since everyone enjoys their eggs in different ways, but for avocado toast, you'll definitely want to mix your eggs together with a fork instead of a whisk. A fork will get the eggs to come together but won't be so thorough as to break apart the structure of the eggs, which means they'll sit on your toast a lot easier.
Poached eggs are popular, but scrambled eggs are best
Once you've perfected your scrambled egg game, you can riff on the recipe as you please. If just bread, avocado, and egg aren't exciting or filling enough, add a protein source like salmon or bits of bacon. If you want to increase your daily greens for the day, add some boiled asparagus or top your toast with leafy greens like arugula.
"However," Ruffalo went on. "I will say that many people love a nice soft, runny poached egg." We use poached eggs on our sourdough avocado toast because poached eggs are delicious and look great on Instagram, but scrambled eggs are a better choice if you're making the food for the express purpose of eating it. Poached eggs are pretty, but scrambled can't be beaten.
Scrambled eggs cover more surface area so you know you're going to get a bit of egg in every bite, you can better control how runny the eggs turn out, and scrambled eggs are much easier to cook than poached eggs. If you've just got to get that photo op look, poached eggs do look great; but scrambled eggs are a classic for a reason. They're also much easier to season which gives you a little extra flexibility on the flavor profile. We're particularly fond of eggs seasoned with a berbere spice mix which gives it a pleasantly warm and slightly earthy personality.