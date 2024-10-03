The Absolute Best Way To Prepare Eggs For Avocado Toast

If you're craving a healthy morning snack, avocado toast is the photo-friendly food for you. At this point, everybody knows what avocado toast is, but there are several variations to choose from. There are also many ingredients you can use to enhance avocado toast, including eggs. But which egg preparation is best for this dish?

We recently got to talking about the types of eggs people choose to put on avocado toast with Ronnie Ruffalo, Co-owner & Chef at Disco Pancake in Chicago. "I always say, the simpler, the better," Ruffalo told Tasting Table. "I love scrambled eggs for my avocado toast. I cook them on low heat with a little butter, salt, and pepper."

It's easy to end up with dry, clumpy scrambled eggs but what you really want to aim for are soft and fluffy ones. There are a few tips you can follow to keep your eggs fluffy, but practice makes perfect. Perfect is a bit of a relative term here since everyone enjoys their eggs in different ways, but for avocado toast, you'll definitely want to mix your eggs together with a fork instead of a whisk. A fork will get the eggs to come together but won't be so thorough as to break apart the structure of the eggs, which means they'll sit on your toast a lot easier.