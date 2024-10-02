Frozen Hash Browns Are Your Secret Weapon For Irresistibly Savory Pancakes
Frozen hash browns aren't just a convenient breakfast side dish but a secret weapon to upgrade and streamline a long list of other savory dishes. Some of the creative ways to utilize hash browns include adding them to a breakfast burrito or forming them into the crust of a gluten-free quiche. But you can make frozen hash browns the star ingredient by forming them into savory pancakes.
Potato pancakes are a popular culinary tradition in many cultures, from Jewish latkes to Korean Gamja-jeon. While we usually spend hours peeling and grating potatoes in preparation for a potato pancake, frozen hash browns are already prepped and ready to go. Whether you're making potato pancakes for two or a crowd, frozen hash browns will save you time and grunt work.
You can use them instead of fresh potatoes in a classic potato pancake recipe. Just like fresh potatoes, frozen hash browns contain a lot of moisture, so be sure to squeeze them with your hands or press them into a mesh strainer to drain as much water as possible. Flour, potato starch, cornstarch, or breadcrumbs will help dry the potato out and bind them into cohesive pancakes. Eggs and aromatics complete the formula of most potato pancakes. You can grate onions in with the hash browns to squeeze and drain together before forming the pancakes.
Potato pancake recipes to try with hash browns
Hash browns are your shortcut to a variety of savory pancake recipes. You can add them instead of whole russets to our recipe for potato and cheese pancakes, using shredded cheddar cheese for a gooey and rich binding agent. You can serve them with sour cream, spicy ketchup, or a cocktail sauce. For a Korean approach, supplement the hash browns with other veggies like carrots, scallions, garlic, and mushrooms. You can even find packaged pre-shredded carrots and sliced mushrooms to further cut down on preparation times. Korean pancakes would taste delicious alongside an umami-rich blend of soy sauce and rice vinegar or a spicy and creamy sriracha mayonnaise.
Irish boxty, another unique potato pancake, calls for shredded and mashed potatoes, so you could use hash browns and instant mashed potatoes for a streamlined version. Stir in some drained and squeezed frozen spinach for a pop of green and another layer of earthiness. For a potato pancake take on the famous Indian dish aloo gobi, use frozen hash browns and packaged riced cauliflower bound with eggs and seasoned with a blend of curry powder, powdered ginger, tomato paste, diced onions and garlic. These spiced potato pancakes would work well with a tamarind sauce or a fresh and spicy green chutney with plenty of cilantro and mint.