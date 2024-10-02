Frozen Hash Browns Are Your Secret Weapon For Irresistibly Savory Pancakes

Frozen hash browns aren't just a convenient breakfast side dish but a secret weapon to upgrade and streamline a long list of other savory dishes. Some of the creative ways to utilize hash browns include adding them to a breakfast burrito or forming them into the crust of a gluten-free quiche. But you can make frozen hash browns the star ingredient by forming them into savory pancakes.

Potato pancakes are a popular culinary tradition in many cultures, from Jewish latkes to Korean Gamja-jeon. While we usually spend hours peeling and grating potatoes in preparation for a potato pancake, frozen hash browns are already prepped and ready to go. Whether you're making potato pancakes for two or a crowd, frozen hash browns will save you time and grunt work.

You can use them instead of fresh potatoes in a classic potato pancake recipe. Just like fresh potatoes, frozen hash browns contain a lot of moisture, so be sure to squeeze them with your hands or press them into a mesh strainer to drain as much water as possible. Flour, potato starch, cornstarch, or breadcrumbs will help dry the potato out and bind them into cohesive pancakes. Eggs and aromatics complete the formula of most potato pancakes. You can grate onions in with the hash browns to squeeze and drain together before forming the pancakes.