Store-Bought Ice Cream Makes Traditional Spumoni A Breeze

Spumoni is a decadent dessert that you can find across Italy and at Italian eateries globally. The sweet treat is traditionally made with gelato mixed with ingredients like fruits, chocolate, and nuts, and topped with whipped cream. It can be confusing, but spumoni is different from Neapolitan ice cream because, while they appear similar, spumoni is the name of a complete dessert — not an ice cream flavor — and the two incorporate different flavors. You'll find traditional spumoni recipes calling for scratch-made gelato, like our roasted strawberry and black pepper gelato, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't use your favorite store-bought ice cream to make the dessert at home.

For starters, store-bought ice cream will save you a lot of time when making homemade spumoni. It also will require less work and far fewer ingredients to make the dessert. The challenging part about spumoni is turning ingredients like cream and sugar into a smooth, tasty gelato, and the tub of ice cream in the back of your freezer eliminates that stress. Plus, you have free range of what flavors to use in your personal version of the Italian specialty.