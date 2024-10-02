Downloading A Restaurant's App Can Actually Cost You More Money - Here's How
It seems like every restaurant and fast food place now has its own app, all inviting you to download it under the premise that it's definitely going to save you money when you next eat at their place or order delivery. Often called "loyalty apps," they're designed to instantly make the customer feel like they're joining a special inner circle, a feeling further reinforced by exclusive in-app menu items and discounts. Despite this enticing premise, the apps are usually just one of the tricks restaurants use to make you spend more. Between a meticulously curated user interface and push notifications coming at any hour of the day, you're likely going to be spending more, not less.
Special offers can be very persuasive, with phrases like "today only" and "exclusive discount" landing directly on your lock screen with a notification ding even when you're not thinking about ordering food. Without an app, the idea to eat at a particular restaurant is solely up to you. With an app, the restaurants have a way of constantly reminding you of their offers, most of which are time-limited to create a sense of urgency. Even within the app itself, establishments are trying their best to pull you into placing bigger orders than you would otherwise — for example, by imposing a minimum order limit on deliveries or by offering a minor item "for free" when you spend a certain amount of money.
Research shows that people spend more when ordering digitally
One in four customers reports spending more money through digital orders than they do during in-person restaurant visits. The fact that digitalization is massively driving spending was also observed by researchers at University of South Florida, who found that people tend to be more influenced by digital menus later in the day (around dinner time), possibly because we are more tired and therefore prone to relying on technology.
Restaurants are aware of the way digitalization of shopping is making us spend more, especially post-pandemic. By launching these apps, they're intending to capitalize on this increasing spending trend — it's good for business. Customers, however, are often not aware of how the apps turn food ordering into an autopilot experience. The user interface of restaurant apps mimics social media features, such as personalized greetings, creating lists of favorite meals, well-lit and appetizing photos, and even an option to instantly chat with an employee. Some apps are adding features more akin to games like collecting points with each order, getting rewards for certain spending milestones, and earning special badges. These features keep us entertained and, more importantly, engaged.
With the added option of seamlessly paying for your meal directly through the phone, it's easy to splurge on a late-night meal that comes with a few upsells and a very convincing message that you're totally getting "the best deal."