Downloading A Restaurant's App Can Actually Cost You More Money - Here's How

It seems like every restaurant and fast food place now has its own app, all inviting you to download it under the premise that it's definitely going to save you money when you next eat at their place or order delivery. Often called "loyalty apps," they're designed to instantly make the customer feel like they're joining a special inner circle, a feeling further reinforced by exclusive in-app menu items and discounts. Despite this enticing premise, the apps are usually just one of the tricks restaurants use to make you spend more. Between a meticulously curated user interface and push notifications coming at any hour of the day, you're likely going to be spending more, not less.

Special offers can be very persuasive, with phrases like "today only" and "exclusive discount" landing directly on your lock screen with a notification ding even when you're not thinking about ordering food. Without an app, the idea to eat at a particular restaurant is solely up to you. With an app, the restaurants have a way of constantly reminding you of their offers, most of which are time-limited to create a sense of urgency. Even within the app itself, establishments are trying their best to pull you into placing bigger orders than you would otherwise — for example, by imposing a minimum order limit on deliveries or by offering a minor item "for free" when you spend a certain amount of money.