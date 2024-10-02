Why You Shouldn't Bother Ordering Crumbl's Cookie Pops
There's been a bit of controversy over Crumbl — a cookie chain made famous for its weekly, rotating menu of cookie flavors — and its recent venture into other, non-cookie desserts. But, while some live up to the hype of the cookies, there are a select few you shouldn't even bother with. And, as it pertains to Crumbl's cookie pops, our taste testers found in their ranking of 16 non-cookie Crumbl desserts that seems to be the way the cookie crumbles (pun very much intended).
Crumbl's cookie pops are the chain's rendition of cake pops, made iconic by a Denver company that makes them for Starbucks. Only, rather than cake, these pops are made from Crumbl's rolled-up vanilla bean cookie batter that is baked and coated in melted chocolate. Since first released, there have been two different options: A cookie pop with pink-colored white chocolate coating and a white chocolate drizzle and confetti cookie pop with white chocolate and sprinkles. While certainly on brand, customers have had some serious concerns.
First and foremost, Crumbl's cookie pops come in a baggie of three and are sold for about the same price as a cookie, which doesn't exactly add up considering the size difference between the two. Now, people might've been able to get over that if it weren't for the fact that, due to size inconsistencies, the cookie pops themselves are sometimes about half the size you'd expect. That, and they're not even baked through most of the time.
Crumbl's cookie pops crumble under pressure
Crumbl claims that its cookies are meant to be gooey on the inside. But, the cookie pops aren't the only dessert, cookie or non-cookie, that has had textural issues. Some of the cakes have been sticky and undercooked and the puddings have been runny and melted, while other cakes come out moist yet firm and the puddings silky smooth, yet soft and thick — all of the things that you crave, which only makes it more disappointing when you get something off. These inconsistencies aren't reserved for Crumbl's newer, non-cookie desserts, either. Even some of the chain's cookies have come out under-baked and borderline raw in the middle. The issue only persists in the cookie pops, too.
There is something to be said about a slightly underbaked cookie. In fact, some people prefer the soft and chewy consistency of them. But, there is a fine line between a soft cookie and a raw one — and it is definitely a bit concerning to bite into something you aren't completely certain has been baked through. This has been the experience for Crumbl customers on multiple occasions, and many believe that they take the underbaked style so far that it raises concerns about food quality and safety. The cookie pops are no exception — and some people cite how badly underbaked they are as a reason Crumbl should stick to baking cookies. As it pertains to these desserts, our taste testers might have to agree.