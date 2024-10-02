Why You Shouldn't Bother Ordering Crumbl's Cookie Pops

There's been a bit of controversy over Crumbl — a cookie chain made famous for its weekly, rotating menu of cookie flavors — and its recent venture into other, non-cookie desserts. But, while some live up to the hype of the cookies, there are a select few you shouldn't even bother with. And, as it pertains to Crumbl's cookie pops, our taste testers found in their ranking of 16 non-cookie Crumbl desserts that seems to be the way the cookie crumbles (pun very much intended).

Crumbl's cookie pops are the chain's rendition of cake pops, made iconic by a Denver company that makes them for Starbucks. Only, rather than cake, these pops are made from Crumbl's rolled-up vanilla bean cookie batter that is baked and coated in melted chocolate. Since first released, there have been two different options: A cookie pop with pink-colored white chocolate coating and a white chocolate drizzle and confetti cookie pop with white chocolate and sprinkles. While certainly on brand, customers have had some serious concerns.

First and foremost, Crumbl's cookie pops come in a baggie of three and are sold for about the same price as a cookie, which doesn't exactly add up considering the size difference between the two. Now, people might've been able to get over that if it weren't for the fact that, due to size inconsistencies, the cookie pops themselves are sometimes about half the size you'd expect. That, and they're not even baked through most of the time.