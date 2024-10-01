The Forgotten Cider Drink That Took Over The 1893 World's Fair

When we think of everything there is to know about cider, one thing that doesn't spring to mind is oranges. Cider is most often made from apples — and there's also perry, an English pear cider. And while other fruits might pop up in small proportions for flavor twists, we don't tend to see orange cider. That's something that separates us from the attendees of the 1893 World's Fair.

Visitors flocked to this global exposition featuring advances in industry, science, culture, and more — and they got hot, especially in peak summer. Huelsenkamp, a beverage producer from Florida, was there to help with a drink that celebrated its home state's agricultural claim to fame: oranges. Subsequently, orange cider became a smash hit during the fair's six-month run.

Huelsenkamp didn't invent orange cider, as a similar drink that tended to be made with booze predated this World's Fair debut — it's thought that alcoholic addition is where the "cider" part of the name comes from, since this beverage is not made from fermented pressed orange pulp as apple cider is made with apples. Temperance was all the rage in 1893, though, and businesses and customers alike were looking for alcohol-free options, priming Huelsenkamp's booze-free update. Sweet yet tart with all of its citrus goodness, orange cider became a favorite of the fair's 27 million attendees. The popularity grew so intense that other vendors decided to make and sell the stuff, too, helping it become the beverage most associated with the event.