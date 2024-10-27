Vegan Tofu "Chorizo" Quesadilla Recipe
You may be surprised to hear that you can make an easy and delicious vegan version of chorizo with tofu. It's an extremely versatile method to have in your culinary arsenal, and you can use the tofu chorizo in tacos, sandwiches, or anywhere else you'd use the real thing. In this recipe, we stuff it inside of a tortilla with creamy cashew cheese, which is the perfect solution when you live a plant-based lifestyle and want a bold and spicy meal. Since tofu is neutral in taste, it'll transform into the flavor of the seasonings it's cooked with, and in our version, it becomes crispy, smoky, and spicy. We're using a whole slew of Mexican seasonings to make this copycat version that rivals the real thing. The no-fuss cashew cheese is savory and umami-rich and is the perfect complement to the spicy chorizo.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I like to keep processed foods to a minimum and enjoy creating copies for many classic standard American foods. This quesadilla is not only tasty but also packed with protein and nutrients that are good for you." Keep reading to learn how to whip up a hearty vegan meal or appetizer that's perfect for any night of the week.
Gather the ingredients for vegan tofu chorizo quesadilla
To make this recipe, start by picking up some super firm tofu. If you have extra firm tofu on hand, you can use that, just be sure to release the moisture from it.
You'll need some cooked sweet potato, so you can buy one and cook it until it's soft or pick up canned cooked sweet potato or pumpkin. Then grab some raw cashews, diced green chiles, tapioca starch, nutritional yeast, and flour tortillas. Red or green salsa makes the perfect dipping sauce for these quesadillas, so add some to your cart if that sounds good.
Check your condiment and spice cabinet for chili powder, smoked paprika, garlic granules, oregano, cumin, coriander, salt, dry mustard, avocado oil, soy sauce, and apple cider vinegar. Stop by the produce aisle for lemon, and while you're there grab a bunch of cilantro if you want to add a pop of green to the finished quesadilla.
Step 1: Soak the cashews
Soak the cashews in boiling water for 30 minutes.
Step 2: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 3: Line a sheet pan with parchment paper
Prepare a sheet pan with parchment paper.
Step 4: Make the tofu marinade
In a large bowl mix 2 tablespoons avocado oil, soy sauce, 1 tablespoon vinegar, chili powder, smoked paprika, 1 teaspoon garlic granules, ½ teaspoon onion granules, oregano, cumin, and coriander.
Step 5: Crumble the tofu
With your hands, crumble the tofu into the bowl.
Step 6: Mix to coat the tofu
Mix to coat all of the tofu.
Step 7: Spread the tofu on the sheet pan
Spread the tofu out on the sheet pan and bake for 30 minutes stirring twice.
Step 8: Rinse and drain the cashews
Meanwhile, rinse and drain the cashews.
Step 9: Add cheese sauce ingredients to a blender
Add them to a blender with the remaining vinegar, remaining garlic granules, remaining onion granules, water, mashed sweet potato, green chiles, nutritional yeast, tapioca starch, lemon juice, salt, and dry mustard.
Step 10: Blend the cheese mixture
Blend until smooth
Step 11: Assemble the quesadilla
Spread ⅓ of the tofu chorizo on half of each tortilla, then top with ⅓ of the cashew cheese and fold over.
Step 12: Add oil to a skillet
Add ½ tablespoon of avocado oil to a skillet and bring the heat to medium-high.
Step 13: Sear the quesadillas
Lay in the folded quesadilla and sear on each side for 3-4 minutes. Repeat with other tortillas.
Step 14: Serve the quesadillas
Top with optional chopped cilantro, slice, and serve.
Vegan Tofu Chorizo Quesadilla Recipe
In this recipe for vegan tofu "chorizo" quesadillas, we turn tofu into a crispy, smoky, spicy meat substitute and combine it with a quick vegan cashew cheese.
Ingredients
- 1 cup raw cashews, unsalted
- 4 tablespoons avocado oil, divided
- 3 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar, divided
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- 1 ½ teaspoons smoked paprika
- 1 ½ teaspoons garlic granules, divided
- 1 teaspoon onion granules, divided
- 1 teaspoon oregano
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- ½ teaspoon coriander
- 1 ½ (16-ounce) blocks of super firm tofu
- ½ cup water
- 3 tablespoons cooked and mashed sweet potato or pumpkin puree
- 2 tablespoons diced canned green chiles
- 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast
- 1 tablespoons tapioca starch
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon dry mustard
- 3 large flour tortillas
Optional Ingredients
- cilantro, to serve
- salsa, to serve
Directions
- Soak the cashews in boiling water for 30 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Prepare a sheet pan with parchment paper.
- In a large bowl mix 2 tablespoons avocado oil, soy sauce, 1 tablespoon vinegar, chili powder, smoked paprika, 1 teaspoon garlic granules, ½ teaspoon onion granules, oregano, cumin, and coriander.
- With your hands, crumble the tofu into the bowl.
- Mix to coat all of the tofu.
- Spread the tofu out on the sheet pan and bake for 30 minutes stirring twice.
- Meanwhile, rinse and drain the cashews.
- Add them to a blender with the remaining vinegar, remaining garlic granules, remaining onion granules, water, mashed sweet potato, green chiles, nutritional yeast, tapioca starch, lemon juice, salt, and dry mustard.
- Blend until smooth
- Spread ⅓ of the tofu chorizo on half of each tortilla, then top with ⅓ of the cashew cheese and fold over.
- Add ½ tablespoon of avocado oil to a skillet and bring the heat to medium-high.
- Lay in the folded quesadilla and sear on each side for 3-4 minutes. Repeat with other tortillas.
- Top with optional chopped cilantro, slice, and serve.
Are there other types of vegan cheese that can be used for the quesadilla?
You have many options for cheese for the quesadilla. There are several vegan brands on the market, and if you want to save a step, you can use your favorite variety and keep the prep to a minimum. Shredded cheddar, jack, or a Mexican blend would all work well for the quesadilla
If you like the idea of making a home-made version but want something nut-free, you can make a cauliflower-based cheese by steaming one small head of cauliflower and blending that with ¼ cup nutritional yeast, ¼ cup plant-based milk, 2 tablespoons of olive oil, juice from ½ a lemon, and ½ teaspoon each of garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, and salt.
To make a version using potato and carrots, cook 2 small potatoes and 2 medium carrots until they are tender, and combine them with the same ingredients used for the cauliflower recipe. Another option that gives you creaminess but isn't cheese is to use a classic hummus. You can layer it in place of the cheese, but it's also delicious in addition to the vegan cheese.
Are there other cooking methods for the tofu chorizo?
You can make the tofu using a few other methods. For the stovetop, heat a large skillet to medium-high and add 2 tablespoons of avocado oil. Add the seasoned and crumbled tofu to the pan and cook it for about 15 minutes stirring occasionally. You'll want to cook the tofu in a single layer so this might mean working in batches.
An air fryer is another good method. Spread the tofu crumbles into a single layer in the air fryer basket. Set the temperature to 400 F and cook for about 15 minutes shaking the basket halfway through cooking time.
Another way to make the chorizo is under the broiler. This will be a quicker method to get crispy tofu chorizo. Just lay it out on a sheet pan and place it under the broiler for about 8 minutes. A word of caution with this method — stay close by and check it often. Things cooked under the broiler tend to go from perfect to burnt quickly. Also, you'll want to avoid using parchment paper, as it will be too close to the heating element and can catch fire.