Vegan Tofu "Chorizo" Quesadilla Recipe

You may be surprised to hear that you can make an easy and delicious vegan version of chorizo with tofu. It's an extremely versatile method to have in your culinary arsenal, and you can use the tofu chorizo in tacos, sandwiches, or anywhere else you'd use the real thing. In this recipe, we stuff it inside of a tortilla with creamy cashew cheese, which is the perfect solution when you live a plant-based lifestyle and want a bold and spicy meal. Since tofu is neutral in taste, it'll transform into the flavor of the seasonings it's cooked with, and in our version, it becomes crispy, smoky, and spicy. We're using a whole slew of Mexican seasonings to make this copycat version that rivals the real thing. The no-fuss cashew cheese is savory and umami-rich and is the perfect complement to the spicy chorizo.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I like to keep processed foods to a minimum and enjoy creating copies for many classic standard American foods. This quesadilla is not only tasty but also packed with protein and nutrients that are good for you." Keep reading to learn how to whip up a hearty vegan meal or appetizer that's perfect for any night of the week.