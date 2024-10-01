We Found The Absolute Best Bread You Can Order From Costco's Bakery

Sourcing the best bread can be a tough call, but if you're in a Costco bakery, pick up a rustic Italian loaf. This less refined bakery find is unapologetically authentic, relying on whole grains and pioneering an earthy flavor. Out of the most popular breads from Costco's bakery, ranked worst to best, the rustic Italian is easily a top choice. Some go as far as to refer to it as an essential. With an irregular shape and crusted exterior, it's the epitome of perfect imperfection. Learning how to make the perfect Italian bread is a skill that's passed down through generations in Italy, so appreciate the fact you can just grab a budget-friendly loaf off Costco's shelves.

Rustic bread often uses a sourdough leavening strategy, imparting a slight tang from the fermentation process. However, the exact ingredients and techniques vary depending on the region and individual preferences. For instance, while all rustic bread requires slow rising, some bakers may leave it for six hours, and others might wait 24 hours. Generally, the more time it's left to rise, the stronger the taste profile and the longer the shelf life. You'll want to check the ingredients when you pick up a loaf at Costco — perhaps it incorporates olive oil like traditional rustic bread in Italy.