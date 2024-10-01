We Found The Absolute Best Bread You Can Order From Costco's Bakery
Sourcing the best bread can be a tough call, but if you're in a Costco bakery, pick up a rustic Italian loaf. This less refined bakery find is unapologetically authentic, relying on whole grains and pioneering an earthy flavor. Out of the most popular breads from Costco's bakery, ranked worst to best, the rustic Italian is easily a top choice. Some go as far as to refer to it as an essential. With an irregular shape and crusted exterior, it's the epitome of perfect imperfection. Learning how to make the perfect Italian bread is a skill that's passed down through generations in Italy, so appreciate the fact you can just grab a budget-friendly loaf off Costco's shelves.
Rustic bread often uses a sourdough leavening strategy, imparting a slight tang from the fermentation process. However, the exact ingredients and techniques vary depending on the region and individual preferences. For instance, while all rustic bread requires slow rising, some bakers may leave it for six hours, and others might wait 24 hours. Generally, the more time it's left to rise, the stronger the taste profile and the longer the shelf life. You'll want to check the ingredients when you pick up a loaf at Costco — perhaps it incorporates olive oil like traditional rustic bread in Italy.
Best recipes to incorporate rustic Italian bread
Rustic Italian bread has so much potential that it's more than just a toast in the morning kind of product (although it equally shines in that humble role or even as a standalone dish). Other popular pairings include a heartier version of French toast or a chunky sandwich. It's also the perfect side for a warming soup or a classic pasta dish. The crackly exterior would make a tasty match for something like a baked creamy red pepper penne pasta recipe. Or, if the first idea sounded more appealing, you could start researching the best soup recipes.
If that's the case, to keep things traditional, it's worth learning about typical types, like minestra verde — the comforting Italian soup loaded with dark leafy greens. Italian soups use predominantly vegetables and beans, often relying on seasonal produce and enjoyed in cold weather. Coastal regions may incorporate fish, but that's not essential. It might be worth paying a visit to Costco's vegetable aisle after picking up your loaf.