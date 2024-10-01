The Best Oil To Replace Your Butter For Dairy-Free Banana Bread
Bananas and coconuts go together like frozen daiquiris and an ocean view. The tropical vibes are undeniable, and the combined sweetness of bananas and rich nuttiness of coconuts is enough to transport you to a beach vacation in a single bite.
Can't get away? Bring the flavor to your coziest baked goods, instead. Banana bread is the perfect way to use up those too-brown bananas on your counter, and you can turn this treat dairy-free (and extra tropical) with one simple swap: Trade your butter for coconut oil.
Like butter, coconut oil is solid at room temperature, making it a great choice in all kinds of vegan baking. However, since many banana bread recipes call for melted butter or vegetable oil, you can just swap in the same amount of coconut oil to your standard recipe. Butter contains about 16 per cent water, so you may need to reduce your coconut oil slightly and add some water to better mimic the consistency.
When it comes to choosing between unrefined and refined coconut oil, it's all a matter of taste. Unrefined coconut oil is very minimally processed, meaning it has a more pronounced coconut flavor than refined coconut oil. Choose refined if you want the coconut oil to simply be a butter substitute, or opt for unrefined to give your banana bread a more island-inspired flavor.
Other ways to use coconut oil
Of course, coconut oil is good for more than just banana bread. It can be used for other baking, as well as in place of oil throughout your kitchen. Unrefined coconut oil has a smoke point of 350 degrees Fahrenheit — the same as butter. Refined coconut oil's smoke point is 400 degrees Fahrenheit (similar to canola oil), giving you a bit more range. This makes refined coconut oil a great swap for roasted veggies or fries you're cooking in your air fryer.
Another great place to use coconut oil? Your pancake pan. Unrefined coconut oil will add some extra flavor to your pancakes, and will give you crispy edges just like you'd get cooking with butter.
If you're feeling adventurous, you can even make your own coconut oil at home. Grab a can of coconut milk, pour it into a bowl, and add some lemon juice. The lemon juice will cause the fat to curdle and separate, just like it does when you use lemon juice to make a buttermilk replacement. Let the coconut milk sit in a cool, dark place overnight (or give it some time in the fridge), and then remove and use the cap of coconut oil from the top of the bowl.