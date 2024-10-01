The Best Oil To Replace Your Butter For Dairy-Free Banana Bread

Bananas and coconuts go together like frozen daiquiris and an ocean view. The tropical vibes are undeniable, and the combined sweetness of bananas and rich nuttiness of coconuts is enough to transport you to a beach vacation in a single bite.

Can't get away? Bring the flavor to your coziest baked goods, instead. Banana bread is the perfect way to use up those too-brown bananas on your counter, and you can turn this treat dairy-free (and extra tropical) with one simple swap: Trade your butter for coconut oil.

Like butter, coconut oil is solid at room temperature, making it a great choice in all kinds of vegan baking. However, since many banana bread recipes call for melted butter or vegetable oil, you can just swap in the same amount of coconut oil to your standard recipe. Butter contains about 16 per cent water, so you may need to reduce your coconut oil slightly and add some water to better mimic the consistency.

When it comes to choosing between unrefined and refined coconut oil, it's all a matter of taste. Unrefined coconut oil is very minimally processed, meaning it has a more pronounced coconut flavor than refined coconut oil. Choose refined if you want the coconut oil to simply be a butter substitute, or opt for unrefined to give your banana bread a more island-inspired flavor.