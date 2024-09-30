Is Blush Wine The Same As Rosé?

Once upon a time, rosé wines had a terrible reputation as sweet drinks reserved for our dear old grandmas. But a few years ago, thanks to the availability of superior rosés from around the world, these refreshing wines are better understood, and the mainstream has embraced them. However, it is true that not all pink wines are created equal, and there is a big difference between a well-crafted rosé and a cheap grocery store "blush." Turns out that all rosés are blushes, but not all blushes are rosés — it all depends on how and from what grapes the wines are made.

Rosés are produced by the skin contact method, which means leaving the grape skins in the pressed juice for enough time to give it some color. The juice is then fermented, and the wine is made through the traditional winemaking process. Blush wines can also be made this way but, more often, they are a blend of ready made red and white wines and manufactured in big batches, which allows them to be cheaper. But there are other differences that you need to consider when choosing either one of these wine styles.