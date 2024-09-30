Grated Frozen Salami Is The Savory Topping You Didn't Know You Needed
Eating frozen salami sounds more like a trip to the dentist than a culinary hack. But trust us, once you try this trick, your fridge will be full of frozen meats and your food will be topped with this savory goodness. Initially inspired by TikTok's "jalapeño dust" trend, where you microplane a frozen jalapeño over any dish that needs a spicy kick, we grew curious about what other unusual foods are good for freezing 'n' grating.
Freezing fruits and vegetables is kind of a given when it comes to microplaning dish toppers considering both categories typically hold a lot of water, but have you thought about salami? Yes, the fatty, fermented meat makes for an excellent topping to elevate dishes (or even drinks) in need of a salty, savory bite. The great thing about salami is it lasts up to three months in the freezer (as long as it's in an airtight container or wrapping). making it a great no-fuss option.
Frozen salami dust recipe ideas
Grating frozen salami onto your dishes is like adding fancy bacon bits. The great thing about thinly sliced frozen salami is the air-dried meat, has a lot of fat mixed in, which will melt in your mouth with each bite. There are three categories of dishes that will pair excellently with this inventive hack; pastas, pizzas, and salads. Since salami is largely an Italian creation, it makes sense that frozen grated salami really sings when added to Italian dishes.
We recommend grating frozen salami on top of an anti-pasta salad, and here are 8 pasta salad recipes that we really love. Frozen salami is also an excellent addition to creamy dishes, like mac and cheese or "adult mac and cheese" cacio e pepe. Give it a try with this 3-cheese mushroom mac and cheese recipe, which puts a fancier spin on the comfort dish. While we're on this cheese kick, try adding some frozen grated salami to your next grilled cheese sandwich the salt from the salami will provide an excellent counterbalance to the fat from the cheese. On top of that, you can also get your frozen jalapeño and frozen salami to join forces and grate some of each on top of a piece of homemade garlic bread for a deconstructed jalapeño popper. The options are endless!