Grated Frozen Salami Is The Savory Topping You Didn't Know You Needed

Eating frozen salami sounds more like a trip to the dentist than a culinary hack. But trust us, once you try this trick, your fridge will be full of frozen meats and your food will be topped with this savory goodness. Initially inspired by TikTok's "jalapeño dust" trend, where you microplane a frozen jalapeño over any dish that needs a spicy kick, we grew curious about what other unusual foods are good for freezing 'n' grating.

Freezing fruits and vegetables is kind of a given when it comes to microplaning dish toppers considering both categories typically hold a lot of water, but have you thought about salami? Yes, the fatty, fermented meat makes for an excellent topping to elevate dishes (or even drinks) in need of a salty, savory bite. The great thing about salami is it lasts up to three months in the freezer (as long as it's in an airtight container or wrapping). making it a great no-fuss option.