The Nespresso Gadget You Need For Elevated Hot Chocolate

The comfort experienced on a chilly evening while sitting on the couch warming your hands around a big cup of hot chocolate is pretty unbeatable. Hot chocolate, a beverage with a very rich history, adds a special charm to the colder months of the year and is most rewarding when made and enjoyed in the cozy comfort of your home. There are a few different ways of making this soul-warming drink — on a stovetop, in the microwave, or with a special Nespresso gadget that might already be in your kitchen: the Barista Milk Frother, also known as a Barista Recipe Maker.

This standalone milk frother can make a perfect, silky hot chocolate in only three minutes. It allows for using real chocolate, which is universally the best way to make hot chocolate as far as we're concerned. It provides the richest chocolatey flavor and the creamiest texture. All you have to do is put a few squares of chocolate into the frother along with the milk. As the milk heats and froths up, the chocolate will melt and mix into it, making a dreamy, creamy, and frothy hot chocolate. But fret not, the process also works with cocoa or cacao powder, if that's more your style.