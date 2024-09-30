The Nespresso Gadget You Need For Elevated Hot Chocolate
The comfort experienced on a chilly evening while sitting on the couch warming your hands around a big cup of hot chocolate is pretty unbeatable. Hot chocolate, a beverage with a very rich history, adds a special charm to the colder months of the year and is most rewarding when made and enjoyed in the cozy comfort of your home. There are a few different ways of making this soul-warming drink — on a stovetop, in the microwave, or with a special Nespresso gadget that might already be in your kitchen: the Barista Milk Frother, also known as a Barista Recipe Maker.
This standalone milk frother can make a perfect, silky hot chocolate in only three minutes. It allows for using real chocolate, which is universally the best way to make hot chocolate as far as we're concerned. It provides the richest chocolatey flavor and the creamiest texture. All you have to do is put a few squares of chocolate into the frother along with the milk. As the milk heats and froths up, the chocolate will melt and mix into it, making a dreamy, creamy, and frothy hot chocolate. But fret not, the process also works with cocoa or cacao powder, if that's more your style.
Hot chocolate made easy (and frothy)
To say Nespresso's Barista Milk Frother will impress lovers of smart technology is an understatement. It comes with a touch screen, connects to the Nespresso app on your phone via Bluetooth, and gives you the option to choose between a variety of hot drink recipes — including hot chocolate. The app comes with full recipe instructions and guides you through them step by step, so it's basically your personal barista assistant. It's a great choice if you're trying to avoid buying single-use gadgets given that it can make over 20 recipes, both hot and iced. The frother is small and easily portable, convenient to take along when you're traveling and possibly participating in traditions of drinking chocolate around the world.
You can upgrade your hot chocolate by flavoring it with spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, or gingerbread spice. You could also balance out the flavor with a touch of vanilla essence or give a rich dark chocolate drink a proper kick with a dash of chili powder. Speaking of kick, another creative way to warm up during the winter is to make spiked hot chocolate. Don't forget your favorite hot chocolate toppings: Marshmallows, whipped cream, or candy cane for the festive touch.