What Does Nespresso's Barista Recipe Maker Actually Do?

Nespresso certainly forged the way for those coffee capsules you'll find in household kitchens everywhere. The company is also behind a range of coffee machines, milk frothers, and other accessories that can turn you into an at-home barista. One of those more unique products is its Barista Recipe Maker, an accessory to your coffee machine that initially launched back in 2018.

The Barista Recipe Maker is different from Nespresso's other machines, like the unique Vertuo coffee machines, because it operates via its touchscreen and an app on your smartphone with a bluetooth connection. It also weighs less than 4 pounds so it can be portable. The machine allows you to froth or chill milk to concoct whatever caffeinated beverage you fancy, from a simple iced coffee to cafe-style lattes all in the small machine according to the company's product description. Keep in mind that this machine doesn't brew the espresso or coffee, so you'll need another machine for the caffeinated component of the drink.

There are preset coffee beverages that you can choose from plus you can add your own preferences. Some of the recipes readily available on the machine are a cappuccino, espresso con panna, flat white, mocha, and even hot chocolate. You can find all of the ingredients and instructions for the beverages on the app or online manual.