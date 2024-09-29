How To Pair Soup With Your Tuna Sandwich
Soup and a sandwich is the dynamic duo of your mealtime dreams. The winning combination of a cold cut or protein salad on a fluffy bit of bread accompanied by a piping hot bowl of comfort in every slurp is the taste and texture explosion that you can easily and fully customize to suit your tastes. Of the many different tuna salad recipes to whip up for lunch, the humble tuna sandwich takes your favorite one and places it on a couple of slices of tasty bread. This, in itself, is already a delicious treat, but you can totally up your tuna sandwich game to the next level by pairing it with a cup or bowl of your favorite soup.
This staple deli sandwich is made all the richer with the right choice of soup, and it's up to you to determine the best soup sidekick for your tuna sandwich. Choosing a soup to go with your tuna sandwich depends on a couple different factors, the most important being taste and texture. You want to make sure that the taste of your tuna sandwich is complemented by your soup and that the texture is ideal for dipping — if you're into that! Among the best soup recipes to choose from, you're sure to find one that hits the ideal qualities to match to your tuna sandwich for an unforgettable pairing.
The best soup and tuna sandwich matchups
Starting out with a simple yet refined tuna sandwich recipe will open up many different pairing options. The basic herbs in an easy chicken noodle soup recipe, for example, would be wonderful. If you're looking for something that has a more seafood-forward flavor profile, you could go a little extra with a classic French bouillabaisse recipe paired with a spicy tuna sandwich. In fact, the rouille –- a condiment served with bouillabaisse –- would be excellent with a spicy tuna sandwich inspired by the one of The Joe & The Juice fame. Another, more classic option is to pair a roasted tomato soup recipe with a tuna melt for a twist on the traditional combination of grilled cheese and tomato soup.
You can look at other cream-based soups for inspiration to match up to your tuna sandwich or melt too. For example, a creamy potato and pea chowder recipe would go well with a tuna sandwich to complement the already creamy texture of your tuna salad. Further, as a delicious contrast to the savory flavors of a tuna sandwich, you can try a bright and hearty sweet potato chowder recipe. If you typically take your tuna sandwich on a crusty sourdough bread, adding a side of cheesy roasted garlic soup with sourdough crumbles would definitely work well with both the tastes and textures already present. Any way you want to pair it, your favorite soup and tuna sandwich will be a delight.