How To Pair Soup With Your Tuna Sandwich

Soup and a sandwich is the dynamic duo of your mealtime dreams. The winning combination of a cold cut or protein salad on a fluffy bit of bread accompanied by a piping hot bowl of comfort in every slurp is the taste and texture explosion that you can easily and fully customize to suit your tastes. Of the many different tuna salad recipes to whip up for lunch, the humble tuna sandwich takes your favorite one and places it on a couple of slices of tasty bread. This, in itself, is already a delicious treat, but you can totally up your tuna sandwich game to the next level by pairing it with a cup or bowl of your favorite soup.

This staple deli sandwich is made all the richer with the right choice of soup, and it's up to you to determine the best soup sidekick for your tuna sandwich. Choosing a soup to go with your tuna sandwich depends on a couple different factors, the most important being taste and texture. You want to make sure that the taste of your tuna sandwich is complemented by your soup and that the texture is ideal for dipping — if you're into that! Among the best soup recipes to choose from, you're sure to find one that hits the ideal qualities to match to your tuna sandwich for an unforgettable pairing.