Why Trader Joe's Recipe Contests Actually Deserve Your Attention
Even if you're not one to arrange plates for perfect pics on the 'Gram or have honed any sense of culinary artistry, Trader Joe's cooking contests may provide you with the inspiration you need to put quick, tasty meals onto the table. The quirky brand known for its unique products motivates its community through competitions that challenge shoppers to come up with recipes using a limited number of ingredients found throughout the store. Winners upload their entries on Instagram with listed hashtags, like #tjspizzacontest, so even if you have no desire to post original recipes for consideration, you can browse posts and create a game plan so you don't make any mistakes while shopping at Trader Joe's.
Trader Joe's announces rules for contests on their Instagram, like a pizza-making contest that limited participants to seven or fewer ingredients . Winners are awarded with gift cards and successful entries are posted on the company's website and social accounts for others to admire and share. Some, like the winning charcuterie board pizza made with Trader Joe's triple cream brie and burrata or the sunrise sauce pizza packed with Trader Joe's sweet Italian pork sausage and crunchy chili onion, may give you ideas for creative dishes to serve at tonight's dinner party or alert you to items you may have walked past in the store's aisles.
Culinary-inspired fun for all
Trader Joe's can receive hundreds of entries for their contests, and the winning dishes go through rounds of shortlists among staff and in-house recipe developers. Some of the contests, like the Trader Joe's Store Recipe Contests, pit stores across the country against each other in a search for creative recipes that delight and impress team members and customers alike. The 2024 winner, a Brooklyn Babka Ice Cream Pie made with Trader Joe's French vanilla ice cream, Chocolate Brooklyn Babka, Speculoos Cookies, and Double Chocolate wafer cookies converts familiar snacks to make an entirely new dessert that is just as sweet to serve as it is to taste.
While judging sheets detail criteria for recipes to be ranked, participating judges are also invited to make notes about the creativity and taste of dishes. The selected ones that actually make the prized lists are generally easy to follow, so even if you're not an aspiring recipe creator, you have some helpful guidelines for a more inspired midweek meal.