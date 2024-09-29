Why Trader Joe's Recipe Contests Actually Deserve Your Attention

Even if you're not one to arrange plates for perfect pics on the 'Gram or have honed any sense of culinary artistry, Trader Joe's cooking contests may provide you with the inspiration you need to put quick, tasty meals onto the table. The quirky brand known for its unique products motivates its community through competitions that challenge shoppers to come up with recipes using a limited number of ingredients found throughout the store. Winners upload their entries on Instagram with listed hashtags, like #tjspizzacontest, so even if you have no desire to post original recipes for consideration, you can browse posts and create a game plan so you don't make any mistakes while shopping at Trader Joe's.

Trader Joe's announces rules for contests on their Instagram, like a pizza-making contest that limited participants to seven or fewer ingredients . Winners are awarded with gift cards and successful entries are posted on the company's website and social accounts for others to admire and share. Some, like the winning charcuterie board pizza made with Trader Joe's triple cream brie and burrata or the sunrise sauce pizza packed with Trader Joe's sweet Italian pork sausage and crunchy chili onion, may give you ideas for creative dishes to serve at tonight's dinner party or alert you to items you may have walked past in the store's aisles.