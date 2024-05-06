The Creative Tip For Using Up Those Leftover Charcuterie Ingredients

Charcuterie isn't just a tasty snack, it's a great way to put together an easy lunch or feed a small crowd, but no matter how you prepare it, you're going to need some tips on how to use up leftovers. Being a collection of lots of small bites, building a charcuterie board usually means chipping away at larger hunks of cheese or meat, leaving you with a lot of spare odds and ends after the eating is done. You're not going to be reattaching that slice of parmesan to the rest, or returning six olives to the grocery store, so it likely ends up sitting in a small pile in your fridge, going to waste. Well, it turns out there is a great use for those leftovers, and it comes in the form everybody already loves. You can turn that charcuterie into a pizza.

This is about as elegant a solution as you can get for leftovers. The types of food you find on charcuterie boards, prosciutto — briny bites like pickles and peppers, and cheese — are all popular pizza toppings to begin with, and you need just a small amount to make a great pizza. Being already sliced and prepped for the board, all you need is some pizza dough and sauce to sprinkle it on and you'll have a delicious meal with the bonus of cutting down on waste.