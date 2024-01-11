Top Fresh-Baked Pizza With Cold Cured Meat For A Delightful Contrast In Every Bite

Frozen pizza is a novelty workhorse. But, if your cardboard-esque beauty queen is dropping her crown, it might be time to zhuzh it up with the help of some flavorful toppings. Look no further than your go-to charcuterie meats.

It's all about the hot and cold contrast, as the cured meats intermingle with the hot, gooey cheese. Pepperoni isn't the only cold cured meat that belongs on your 'za radar. An elegant layer of prosciutto, a few strips of mortadella (aka sexy bologna), and some funky soppressata are all it takes to add a layer of savory richness to your humble pie. The cold meats protect your mouth from getting scalded by the lava-hot cheese of the pizza you just pulled out of the oven and are immediately digging into (we get it). Still, there's nothing in the rule book that says you couldn't load these cold cured meats onto your frozen pizza halfway through its tenure in the oven so they end up with a crispy char and a fatty, melty mouthfeel, though you would lose the temperature contrast.

Plus, the natural fats of the meats give the profile a welcome luxurious facelift in every bite. This tip is also a great way to use up any leftover charcuterie that you might've sliced for a dinner party or board game night. Hosting on Friday but staying in to binge-watch movies on Saturday? This easy frozen pizza hack has you covered.