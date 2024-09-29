Make Your Own TruFru Chocolate-Covered Fruit Bites With Just 3 Ingredients

Rich, fruity, and overall mouthwatering, it's impossible to stop at just one TruFru. These little chocolate-coated fruit bites are the perfect snack for when your sweet tooth (or chocolate craving) hits. Plus, the brand has both fresh and dried fruit options, so you can get treats that are either juicy or full of texture. But as tasty as TruFru is, it's not always the cheapest choice, as one 8 ounce bag can set you back $7.29.

So the next time the craving hits, make your own bites at home. It's easier than you think. All you need are blueberries, raspberries, and a chocolate bar or chocolate chips. First you'll stuff one blueberry into your raspberries, then freeze your fruit so that it forms solid balls that won't fall apart in the liquid. Then you'll want to melt your chocolate and roll your little berry bites into it so that they're coated completely. From here, freeze your chocolate-covered balls once again so that the outer layer sets. When you're all done, you'll get fresh desserts that resemble TruFru bags at a fraction of the cost.