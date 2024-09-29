Make Your Own TruFru Chocolate-Covered Fruit Bites With Just 3 Ingredients
Rich, fruity, and overall mouthwatering, it's impossible to stop at just one TruFru. These little chocolate-coated fruit bites are the perfect snack for when your sweet tooth (or chocolate craving) hits. Plus, the brand has both fresh and dried fruit options, so you can get treats that are either juicy or full of texture. But as tasty as TruFru is, it's not always the cheapest choice, as one 8 ounce bag can set you back $7.29.
So the next time the craving hits, make your own bites at home. It's easier than you think. All you need are blueberries, raspberries, and a chocolate bar or chocolate chips. First you'll stuff one blueberry into your raspberries, then freeze your fruit so that it forms solid balls that won't fall apart in the liquid. Then you'll want to melt your chocolate and roll your little berry bites into it so that they're coated completely. From here, freeze your chocolate-covered balls once again so that the outer layer sets. When you're all done, you'll get fresh desserts that resemble TruFru bags at a fraction of the cost.
Tips for making chocolate-covered fruit at home
TruFru bites (like the white and dark chocolate raspberries or the white and milk chocolate strawberries) are often covered in more than one type of coating — and if you want to replicate this at home, it's super easy to do so. The key here is to freeze your bites in between each layer for at least 10 minutes. You can go for basic types like milk, dark, or white chocolate, or less common varieties like semi-sweet and ruby bars (the latter of which will give your treats a pretty pink hue). Mix and match as you like, and to make your life a little easier, try microwaving your chocolate instead of using a double boiler. Simply stir some melted coconut oil into the bowl with your chips (or chunks), and nuke everything in 30 second intervals, pausing to stir in between.
If you want to branch out from this formula a little, you can also try stuffing your raspberries with other ingredients. Go for tasty options like a chopped nut, chocolate chip, Nutella, peanut butter, yogurt, or Speculoos. You can even dip them in your melted chocolate when you initially coat them (forgoing the first freeze), then chill them and go in for another layer. Or, steer clear of raspberries altogether and try other fruits that TruFru uses, like strawberries, bananas, pineapple, and pitted cherries.