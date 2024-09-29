The Confusing Label Mistake In Costco's Shepherd's Pie

During a 1989 Rolling Stones concert tour, Keith Richards discovered backstage that someone had dived into his favorite pre-show snack: shepherd's pie (via Louder Sound). Reportedly, he was so enraged that he refused to go onstage until someone made him a new one. A bit extreme, perhaps, but undeniably, shepherd's pie is one the best British comfort foods, and it happens to also be a traditional Irish dish. But are the British and Irish versions the same? Costco sure seems to think so. The Kirkland Signature shepherd's pie is a seasonal, pre-made meal that shows up at some Costco warehouses in the U.S. and Canada, but because of Costco's erroneous labeling, it isn't actually shepherd's pie at all. Rather, what they're selling is cottage pie, and there is a key difference between them.

Cottage pie is made with ground beef, while shepherd's pie is made with ground lamb. The ingredients in both recipes are basically the same: sauteed carrots and onions (or other veggies), beef or lamb, a rich, meaty gravy, and lots of mashed potatoes on top. But take a look at Costco's mislabeled shepherd's pie, and you'll see beef, dehydrated vegetables, chicken and vegetable sauces with lots of sugar, preservatives, thickeners, and other unnecessary additives. Plus, wherever it's made, the label warns that the pie may have come in contact with common allergens, like nuts, fish, and crustaceans. Taken all together, you'll understand why we rated this shepherds' pie as one of the Costco prepared foods that you should avoid.