The Confusing Label Mistake In Costco's Shepherd's Pie
During a 1989 Rolling Stones concert tour, Keith Richards discovered backstage that someone had dived into his favorite pre-show snack: shepherd's pie (via Louder Sound). Reportedly, he was so enraged that he refused to go onstage until someone made him a new one. A bit extreme, perhaps, but undeniably, shepherd's pie is one the best British comfort foods, and it happens to also be a traditional Irish dish. But are the British and Irish versions the same? Costco sure seems to think so. The Kirkland Signature shepherd's pie is a seasonal, pre-made meal that shows up at some Costco warehouses in the U.S. and Canada, but because of Costco's erroneous labeling, it isn't actually shepherd's pie at all. Rather, what they're selling is cottage pie, and there is a key difference between them.
Cottage pie is made with ground beef, while shepherd's pie is made with ground lamb. The ingredients in both recipes are basically the same: sauteed carrots and onions (or other veggies), beef or lamb, a rich, meaty gravy, and lots of mashed potatoes on top. But take a look at Costco's mislabeled shepherd's pie, and you'll see beef, dehydrated vegetables, chicken and vegetable sauces with lots of sugar, preservatives, thickeners, and other unnecessary additives. Plus, wherever it's made, the label warns that the pie may have come in contact with common allergens, like nuts, fish, and crustaceans. Taken all together, you'll understand why we rated this shepherds' pie as one of the Costco prepared foods that you should avoid.
International takes on shepherd's and cottage pies
Little is known about the originator of either pie, but their roots date back to the 15th century when Ireland was first brought under England's aegis. England was a Protestant nation then, and Irish Catholics were relegated to the fields. These Irish workers were extremely poor, and all they could afford to live in were small cottages. Potatoes were introduced to Ireland in the 16th century, and they became a nutritious and filling staple. The Irish made a meal out of scraps with potatoes, and since the cheaper meat in Ireland was mutton or lamb, this budgetary meal was dubbed shepherd's pie. The British favored beef over lamb, and in the 18th century, with a nod to the Irish, it became known as cottage pie.
Recipes for shepherd's pie and cottage pie aren't just found in British and Irish cookbooks. In France, a very similar dish with ground beef is called hachis parmentier. In Argentina, hard-boiled eggs and olives are added, and it's known as pastel de papa. In Quebec, with the addition of corn, it's called pâté chinois (or Chinese pie), which refers back to the meal Asian workers ate while building the French-Canadian railway. There's also a delicious variation of cottage pie with cauliflower instead of potato. Shepherd's pie and cottage pie are comfort foods for chilly days, and since they're easy to make, if you catch sight of Costco's shepherd's pie in the deli section, keep walking.