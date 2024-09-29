Take Your Grilled Cheese To Another Level (Literally) With This Melted Cheese Trick

They say you shouldn't mess with a good thing, and a great grilled cheese sandwich is definitely one of those things. But they also say you can't have too much of a good thing, which is why you should absolutely upgrade your grilled cheese with — wait for it — more cheese.

We're not talking about adding extra cheese inside (though a combination of cheeses is a great way to up the melty umami factor of this diner classic). We want you to put cheese on the outside of your grilled cheese. Hear us out: By cooking your grilled cheese sandwich in a pile of shredded cheese (i.e. adding frico to the outsides of your sandwich), you're increasing the cheesiness, adding a toasty note like you'd get from the lid of a lasagna, and incorporating even more crunch.

There are a few ways to do this: The first is to cook your sandwich right in the shredded cheese. Add a small pile (a heaping tablespoon) of cheese to your pan, then put your sandwich on top. Use a cheese that will melt and then crisp back up — cheddar or parmesan work great. Once the first side is cooked to perfection, use a spatula to remove your sandwich from the pan, add more cheese, then flip your sandwich over and finish cooking.

Worried about burnt cheese? You can cook your sandwich first, sprinkle shredded cheese into the hot pan, let it melt, and put your sandwich back on top. Then, repeat on the other side.