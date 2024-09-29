Take Your Homemade PSL To The Next Level By Roasting The Pumpkin Yourself

While you can easily head to the nearest coffee shop to pick up a pumpkin spice latte, you can also make one at home in the comfort of your own kitchen. What's more, when you opt for a DIY pumpkin spice latte, you can add a few upgrades you may not receive from your favorite barista. Specifically, you can roast the pumpkin yourself and get a flavor boost unlike any other.

Though roasting pumpkins requires significantly more effort than rattling off your order in the Starbucks drive-through, the results are worth it. Allow for roughly 40 minutes to roast the pumpkins so that you can blend and puree the pulp to simmer with your choice of sweeteners (brown sugar, molasses, agave syrup, or honey can all do the trick). You'll also need your flavorings, of course; you can opt for a pre-made pumpkin pie spice blend, or make your own from cinnamon, ginger, cloves, nutmeg, and allspice. This sweet, toasty mixture can be scooped into mugs along with shots of espresso and your choice of milk or milk alternative. Top with homemade honey whipped cream and your choice of cinnamon or cocoa powder, and you'll have a pumpkin spice latte that can easily match anything from a store.