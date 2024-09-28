Why Canned Bread Is Perfect For Peanut Butter And Jelly Sandwiches
Canned bread is one of those foods that seems too peculiar to be real. After all, why would anyone ever need to place a loaf of bread into a can, especially when there are loaves of standard sandwich bread at every grocery store? But the truth is that canned bread is better than regular bread, and not just because it's a novelty. These cans, which are sold by companies like B&M, contain a molasses-rich bread that has a deep flavor and stick-to-your-ribs consistency.
This flavor profile makes it a great match for sweet applications — canned bread French toast, for example, is unbeatable. It's an equally good pairing for classic American sandwiches like peanut butter and jelly. Since this sandwich is already brimming with sweet flavors, it works gorgeously with canned bread. But because of the bread's texture, you may need to take a couple of extra steps to ensure that it's ready to be schmeared with peanut butter and topped with a swirl of your favorite jelly.
The only thing better than sliced bread
Making a PB&J sandwich with canned brown bread is relatively easy. You'll want to start by removing the bread from the can. Removing food from a can is usually simple, but canned bread is a little bit tricker. The key is to remove not just the top lid, but also the bottom before giving the can a gentle shake so that its carby contents can fall out. Brown bread is safe to slice and eat as is, or you may consider putting the slices into the toaster so that they crisp up a little bit. Since you'll be schmearing it with toppings, you're better off putting it in the toaster for a little bit so that the edges are set and aren't as easily mangled by your peanut butter-covered knife.
While peanut butter and jelly is a timeless staple, canned bread is also an excellent base for other spreads. Since canned bread has its roots in New England, it's only proper to try it as a base for your Fluffernutter sandwich. Don't just stick to sweet sandwiches, either. Canned bread's hearty texture also serves a BLT well — and that's just the start.