Why Canned Bread Is Perfect For Peanut Butter And Jelly Sandwiches

Canned bread is one of those foods that seems too peculiar to be real. After all, why would anyone ever need to place a loaf of bread into a can, especially when there are loaves of standard sandwich bread at every grocery store? But the truth is that canned bread is better than regular bread, and not just because it's a novelty. These cans, which are sold by companies like B&M, contain a molasses-rich bread that has a deep flavor and stick-to-your-ribs consistency.

This flavor profile makes it a great match for sweet applications — canned bread French toast, for example, is unbeatable. It's an equally good pairing for classic American sandwiches like peanut butter and jelly. Since this sandwich is already brimming with sweet flavors, it works gorgeously with canned bread. But because of the bread's texture, you may need to take a couple of extra steps to ensure that it's ready to be schmeared with peanut butter and topped with a swirl of your favorite jelly.