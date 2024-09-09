Sweeten Up Canned Bread With A French Toast Upgrade

When you think of the best breads for making French toast, some varieties probably come to mind more than others. You may think of a decadent eggy brioche, pleated challah, or sweet Hawaiian bread. The kind that probably isn't on the top of your list, but really should be? Canned bread.

Yes, canned bread is a real thing, not just a fictional item conjured in an episode of "Spongebob Squarepants." As it turns out, it makes a pretty darn good French toast, too. Canned bread is moist and soft because it's made with molasses. This will offer your French toast a decadently sweet bite, along with a texture that easily soaks up your custard mixture. Keep in mind that it will more readily soak up the mixture if you pop open the can and leave the slices out overnight so they can dry out. That way, the custard will permeate all the crevasses of the bread and give you that full-bodied flavor that French toast is known for.