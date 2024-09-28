The Sweet Canned Ingredient That Belongs On Your Garlic Bread
Homemade garlic bread is a classic, simple recipe that can be enjoyed as a standalone snack or presented alongside another dish to build a full meal. Yet even something as delicious as toasted, garlicky, cheesy bread deserves an upgrade every once in a while, and you won't need to look far for the ingredients to create a whole new recipe. Reach into your kitchen cupboards to find a tin of canned sweet corn, and get ready to enjoy a fresh take on a reliable favorite.
Simply add kernels of corn to the herby, buttery mixture you typically prepare to coat pieces of cut bread. Whether you opt for parsley, chives, basil, the comforting mixture of brown butter and sage, or an extra heaping of finely chopped garlic to coat your sliced toast, an added spoonful or two of sweet corn can turn this dependable recipe into a more flavorful and textural treat. Finish your topped bread slices with a dusting of paprika or a quick sprinkle of flaky sea salt, and you'll have yourself a gooey dish to bite into in under a half hour.
A simple dish with serious party-pleasing potential
Customize your corn-enhanced garlic bread even further with an added sprinkle of parmesan cheese or consider spooning on chili crisp or chili crunch (depending on your texture preference) before layering the buttery corn mixture on top. While this dish can be quickly made to serve a lone diner, preparing a larger batch to feed an entire dinner party is an easy enough chore. Simply melt one stick of butter and combine it with two cups of corn kernels and the seasonings and salts of your choice. Place the bread in the oven or on the grill for a warm, melty finish.
A DIY garlic bread station can be just the thing to please dinner party guests with a setup that allows guests to choose the toppings that suit their own palate. Provide an assortment of pre-toasted pieces of bread — homemade French bread, challah, gluten-free, and multi-grain slices — and set out shallow dishes with the sweet corn mixture, various cheeses, chopped garden herbs, and spices for individuals to make plates of their pleasing. Some eaters may prefer a sprinkle of ancho chile on top of their garlic bread, while others may opt to keep recipes simple with an easy swipe of compound butter, grated mozzarella, and freshly cracked black pepper. Such a versatile recipe can be served confidently at backyard summer barbecues, as a nourishing dish to nosh on during colder months, or as a quick and satisfying after-school snack.