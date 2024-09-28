The Sweet Canned Ingredient That Belongs On Your Garlic Bread

Homemade garlic bread is a classic, simple recipe that can be enjoyed as a standalone snack or presented alongside another dish to build a full meal. Yet even something as delicious as toasted, garlicky, cheesy bread deserves an upgrade every once in a while, and you won't need to look far for the ingredients to create a whole new recipe. Reach into your kitchen cupboards to find a tin of canned sweet corn, and get ready to enjoy a fresh take on a reliable favorite.

Simply add kernels of corn to the herby, buttery mixture you typically prepare to coat pieces of cut bread. Whether you opt for parsley, chives, basil, the comforting mixture of brown butter and sage, or an extra heaping of finely chopped garlic to coat your sliced toast, an added spoonful or two of sweet corn can turn this dependable recipe into a more flavorful and textural treat. Finish your topped bread slices with a dusting of paprika or a quick sprinkle of flaky sea salt, and you'll have yourself a gooey dish to bite into in under a half hour.