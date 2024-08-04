The 2 Ingredients To Make Garlic Bread Even More Comforting

Garlic bread is already a pretty comforting food. It's the side dish that really takes center stage as far as enjoyment goes when accompanying pasta and vegetable dishes, regardless of whether it comes from a bag at the grocery store or an Italian restaurant's kitchen. But there's an easy, two-ingredient upgrade for this beloved food for those times when you need to double down on comfort: Add brown butter and sage.

The typical ingredients that adorn garlic bread are unsalted butter and grated, smashed, minced, or otherwise prepared garlic. Salt, herbs, and cheese also sometimes factor in.

There are a few reasons why sage and brown butter add a cozy boon to classic preparations. Sage is an herb with a taste somewhere between woody, citrusy, and minty. It is often incorporated into sausages and other hearty, meat-based dishes, giving it a subconsciously comforting association for many. Brown butter, known in French as beurre noisette, is butter that's been cooked extra long until the milk solids within have had time to toast and turn brown, imparting a richer, nuttier flavor than regular butter. A drizzle of brown butter and a sprinkle of sage, therefore, go a long way in enhancing the cozy factor of garlic bread.